5 highest-paid WRs in the NFL (2021 season)

The annual salaries of the highest-paid NFL wide receivers continue to increase. As the passing game continues to take over the NFL, wide receivers are becoming more important than ever. A total of 13 are making over ten million dollars this year, and seven are making over 15 million. These are the top five highest-paid wide receivers in the 2021 NFL season, based on total cap hits.

Highest-paid WRs in the 2021 NFL season

#5 - Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs - $15.85 million dollars

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill earned his spot on the highest-paid wide receiver list by being one of the biggest threats in the NFL. He is the fastest player in the league and one of its most dangerous weapons. He has 84 receptions on 122 targets this season for 932 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He is in the top five in all four of those categories.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV I don’t think anyone really realizes this, but Tyreek Hill is now just 4 catches shy of a career high in catches for a season. He’s had 87 twice and now is already sitting at 84 (second in the NFL) after 11 weeks. I don’t think anyone really realizes this, but Tyreek Hill is now just 4 catches shy of a career high in catches for a season. He’s had 87 twice and now is already sitting at 84 (second in the NFL) after 11 weeks.

#4 - Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $15.98 million dollars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

PFF TB Buccaneers @PFF_Buccaneers Chris Godwin this season:



13 missed forced tackles

T-🥇among WR



🤯🤯🤯 Chris Godwin this season:13 missed forced tacklesT-🥇among WR 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/pcjPAcX1nf

Chris Godwin is one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, despite being in a loaded Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense with a ton of weapons. He is versatile and well-rounded with the ability to work on the outside and in the slot. He leads the Buccaneers in targets, receptions, receiving yards, YAC and first downs. He deserves to be one of the highest-paid wide receivers.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Windy Goodloe