What was Tyreek Hill's NFL 40-yard dash time?

Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been running wild in the NFL during the 2020 Season. His speed is eye popping and his quickness make it tough on all NFL defenders. During the 2020 NFL Season, defensive coordinators tried to match Tyreek Hill's speed but failed 85% of the time.

Due to a domestic abuse arrest that Tyreek Hill suffered at West Alabama he was not able to compete at the NFL Combine. Hill would host NFL scouts for his pro day. Hill had two things against him going into the NFL Draft.

One, he had off the field issues and two he did not go to a big name college. Hill would have NFL scouts scratching their heads trying to figure out how he did not attend a top university to play football. Here is how Tyreek Hill stood out at his College Pro Day.

Tyreek Hill's College Pro Day workouts - NFL 40 dash

Tyreek Hill knew that he had to put on a performance of a lifetime at his college pro day if he wanted to be drafted. Hill would show the NFL scouts that he had scary speed. Tyreek Hill's speed has been compared to a Cheetah and he has adopted that as a nickname in the NFL.

This is @usainbolt vs. @cheetah in the 200m.



We want to see a 40-yard dash 👀 pic.twitter.com/vM5ugnq2zJ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 6, 2019

Tyreek Hill's College Pro Day Scores:

-- Pro Day Date: March 11, 2016

-- 40 yard dash time: 4.29 seconds

Advertisement

-- 40 yard dash MPH: 19.07 (MPH)

-- 20 yard split: 2.51 seconds

-- 10 yard split: 1.50 seconds

-- Vertical leap: 40.5 inches

-- Broad jump: 129 inches

-- Hand size: 8 inches

-- Arm length: 30.5 inches

-- 20 yard shuttle: 4.06 seconds

-- Three cone drill: 6.53 seconds

One drill stood out more than the rest and that was Tyreek Hill's 40-yard dash time and speed. Tyreek Hill's 4.29 forty yard dash time was remarkable. Not to mention the wide receiver reached a top speed of 19 miles per hour.

Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are the first set of teammates to have 100 Rec yds in the same game in a single postseason 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Jj51bH2ViO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2021

The Chiefs would be impressed by the speed and skill set that Tyreek Hill had at his college pro day. Kansas City Chiefs would draft Hill with their 165th pick in the fifth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Since being drafted, Tyreek Hill has put on a clinic by blowing past defensive backs in the NFL. Hill's speed and catching ability separate him from the rest of the NFL wide receivers today.