Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2021: Win/loss record prediction heading into the new season

There are a handful of days left before Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out in his second season with the team.

They will start their championship defense against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in prime time in Thursday night football. But what does the rest of the Buccs' schedule look like?

Given that Bruce Arians has brought back all 22 starters from last season, there is not a game the Buccaneers will not be heavy favorites in.

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be returning to this year's Super Bowl?

In short, yes, they could very well return, even though it is very difficult to get to one, let alone two in as many years. However, when you have a player like Tom Brady and have retained all 22 starters, the sky is the limit for the Buccaneers.

Looking at the Buccs 'schedule, it is not farfetched to suggest they could have an unbeaten season. But we have all seen enough football over the years to know that the Buccs could drop the odd game here and there.

Being the Super Bowl champions, they will be the hunted this season. Going up against teams like Falcons (twice), Saints, LA Rams, Colts and the Buffalo Bills, there are certainly some teams who could trouble Brady and the Buccs.

While those teams will be a tough proposition for the Buccaneers, they also have some 'easy' games too. Yes, there are no easy games in the NFL, but the Buccs do have some games they will be expected to win and win well.

The Buccaneers face the Eagles, Giants, Jets, Panthers (twice) and a Dolphins team that is unsure if Tua Tagovailoa is their man going forward.

ROAD TO A REPEAT? | The Tampa Bay @Buccaneers' 2021 schedule has been released 👀https://t.co/KDXktYFBeL | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/ltR0YyDdG2 — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) May 13, 2021

The Buccaneers look a certainty to top their division in the NFC South. Particularly with Drew Brees now retiring, it looks as if it is the Buccs who are there for the taking. In taking the division, a playoff birth is assured, and given the strength of the team, as long as they get into the postseason, they will be a serious threat.

The schedule is not that tough for the Buccaneers. And in reality, there are only three games in which the Buccs will have a tough time, and that's against the Bills, Bears and Rams. However, there will no doubt be a surprise throughout the season, and the Buccaneers could drop a game they should win. That's just football.

As with any football season, luck and injuries will play a huge part in how teams go. Should the Buccaneers have a relatively good run with injuries, expect them to lay waste to a number of teams in 2021.

On the other hand, should the team have an injury or two, and in particular to Brady, then that could turn the NFL upside down, depending on how bad the injury is. As we saw with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys last year, if the star quarterback goes down, you're in for a tough year.

Looking through their entire schedule, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' record could easily be 17-0, but that's not a record that is feasible. A record of 14-3 seems more appropriate, and that could move either way as the season goes on.

