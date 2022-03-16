What happens if Davante Adams doesn't play for Packers despite being on the franchise tag?

Davante Adams received the franchise tag from the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 NFL offseason, preventing him from becoming a free agent. His tag is worth a one-year salary of approximately $20 million, making him the third-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, behind only DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones.

The Packers have been trying to work out a long-term contract extension with Davante Adams, but the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement on the details of the contract. Adams reportedly wants to become the highest paid wide receiver of all time, but the exact details he is looking for are currently unknown to the public.

The inability to agree on a long-term deal has forced the Packers to use the franchise tag rather than losing their superstar wide receiver. While $20 million is a solid salary for the 2022 season, Adams is unhappy with their decision to tag him. From a player's perspective, the tag is a risky situation because of the lack of guaranteed years and money that comes with a new contract.

Davante Adams is so frustrated by the Packers' decision to tag him rather than extend him that he reportedly claims he will sit out the 2022 season if a new deal isn't reached. If he sticks to his word and refuses to play without a new contract, he will not get paid at all for the 2022 season.

Adams' refusal would also come with a significant financial impact for the Packers. Though Adams would not receive the salary associated with the tag, the amount doesn't come off the books for the Packers. This means his $20 million dollars still counts against the salary cap for the 2022 season, preventing them from signing a legitimate replacement.

Adams' threat to sit out is an expensive move for him, but it also puts pressure on the Packers to get a deal done. Adams would be gambling on himself, knowing the value he brings.

Davante Adams' career with the Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

Adams was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In eight years with the team, he has accumulated 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons and chosen as a first-team All-Pro player in each of the last two consecutive seasons.

