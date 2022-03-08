5 NFL superstars likely to be franchise tagged in free agency

The deadline for NFL teams to apply the franchise tag to one of their pending free agents in the 2022 offseason is quickly approaching. Teams have until the end of the work day on March 8th to make their final decisions. Some players, such as Orlando Brown Jr. and David Njoku, have already been tagged. Here are five more NFL stars who are likely to be franchise tagged prior to the 2022 deadline.

#1 - Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

Davante Adams is probably the most likely NFL player to be tagged prior to the March 8th deadline. The Green Bay Packers have been unsuccessful in working out a long-term contract for the superstar wide receiver, so they will need to tag him to avoid losing him to free agency.

PackersHistory.com @PackersHistory1 Seasons Averaging 90+ Receiving Yards Per Game:



Davante Adams: 3 (2018, 2020, 2021)

Randy Moss: 2 (2003, 2007) Seasons Averaging 90+ Receiving Yards Per Game:Davante Adams: 3 (2018, 2020, 2021)Randy Moss: 2 (2003, 2007) https://t.co/GGZXjdjH1u

#2 - Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams

Multiple reports are saying that the Los Angeles Chargers plan to do everything they can to work out a contract extension with Mike Milliams. If it doesn't officially get done in time, they will, most likely, tag him to keep him with the team and continue negotiations.

#3 - Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin has a strong chance of being tagged for the second consecutive season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have many roster decisions to make this offseason, as they have an extensive list of pending free agents. If Godwin doesn't receive the tag, someone else will.

Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon Bucs are expected to franchise tag WR Chris Godwin before Tuesday's deadline, per source. Bucs are expected to franchise tag WR Chris Godwin before Tuesday's deadline, per source.

#4 - Jessie Bates, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Jessie Bates

Jessie Bates emerged as one of the defensive leaders for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL season. He was a key contributor to their postseason run and even recorded an interception in the Super Bowl. He is currently a pending free agent but is likely to receive the franchise tag.

#5 - Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry

Harold Landry recorded 12 sacks during the 2021 NFL season on his way to being selected to the Pro Bowl. He is just 25 years old and emerging as a dominant pass rusher, so it would be surprising if the Tennessee Titans allowed him to hit free agency.

Edited by Windy Goodloe