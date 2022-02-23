3 possible landing spots for Chris Godwin in free agency 

At just 25 years old, Chris Godwin is one of the most valuable wide receivers entering free agency in the 2022 NFL offseason. Through five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has recorded 342 receptions for 4,643 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has eclipsed 55 receptions and five touchdowns in each of his last four seasons, while exceeding 1,100 receiving yards in two of them.

While the Buccaneers would like to retain Godwin, it's going to be difficult for them based on their current situation this offseason. They have 27 players pending free agency and lack a ton of cap space to work with. They have the option of using a franchise tag on Godwin, but the same can be said for several other players on the roster.

The Buccaneers are almost definitely going to be forced to move on from some of the players on their roster pending free agency, and Chris Godwin could be one of them as he seeks a huge contract this offseason. He suffered an ACL injury late in the 2021 NFL season, which could scare some teams away from signing him, but he's projected to have a big market of interested teams.

Godwin's name will likely be involved in many rumors this offseason if he does in fact hit the open free agency market. Some of those rumors have already started, including the following three teams who have apparently expressed interest in signing Chris Godwin if he becomes available.

3 NFL teams expected to target Chris Godwin in free agency

#1 - Cleveland Browns

The Browns have had a need at wide receiver since losing Odell Beckham Jr. last season. They are now in danger of potentially losing Jarvis Landry as well, who recently expressed his frustration with the organization. The Browns have nearly 25 million dollars in cap space, so they can afford to pay Godwin. Either way, they need to upgrade their wide receivers this year.

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles

Wide receivers are one of the biggest positions of need for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. They drafted DeVonta Smith in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but they still need to continue strengthening their depth at the position. They have over 20 million dollars in available cap space to work with if they decide to target Godwin.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman had a solid season for the Indianapolis Colts last year, exceeding over 1,000 receiving yards. No other player on their roster has reached 400 receiving yards, so they need to get him some help. By adding Chris Godwin to their roster, they could turn one of their biggest weaknesses into one of their strengths.

