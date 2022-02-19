Ranking the top 5 NFL WRs heading into 2022 free agency

The 2022 NFL free agency class is loaded with talent at the wide receiver position. It provides opportunities for teams to upgrade their roster by adding an elite weapon to their offense. Of all the solid options, here are the five best wide receivers pending free agency in the 2022 NFL offseason.

Top 5 WRs in the 2022 NFL free agency class

#1 - Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

Davante Adams isn't just the best wide receiver set to become a free agent in the 2022 offseason, he's probably the best overall free agent and arguably the best wide receiver in the entire NFL. He has the most receiving yards of any player over the last three seasons, including ranking in the top five with 1,553 in the 2021 season.

Russell Clay @RussellJClay



Davante Adams - 69

Todd Gurley - 69

Ezekiel Elliott - 68

Derrick Henry - 68

Alvin Kamara - 68

Melvin Gordon - 67

Tyreek Hill - 67

- 61

Aaron Jones - 53 Most Touchdowns, Last Six NFL Seasons:Davante Adams - 69Todd Gurley - 69Ezekiel Elliott - 68Derrick Henry - 68Alvin Kamara - 68Melvin Gordon - 67Tyreek Hill - 67 Mike Evans - 61Aaron Jones - 53 Most Touchdowns, Last Six NFL Seasons:Davante Adams - 69Todd Gurley - 69Ezekiel Elliott - 68Derrick Henry - 68Alvin Kamara - 68Melvin Gordon - 67Tyreek Hill - 67Mike Evans - 61Aaron Jones - 53

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin recorded 98 receptions in the 2021 NFL season, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He and Mike Evans have been a dynamic duo in the wide receiver position, performing as one of the best tandems in the NFL. Godwin suffered an unfortunate injury at the end of the season, making his situation a bit tricky this offseason.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Windy Goodloe