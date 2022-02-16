3 best landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency 

Odell Beckham Jr. switched teams midway through the 2021 NFL season. He left the Cleveland Browns and joined the Los Angeles Rams.

The decision ended up being a good one for Beckham Jr. as he helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. He was a key contributor during their run through the NFL Playoffs.

In the Rams' four postseason victories, Beckham Jr. recorded 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj Thank u all for the love and support. God always got me. He’s always had a plan. He made me a world champion ! Im so grateful! Thank u all for the love and support. God always got me. He’s always had a plan. He made me a world champion ! Im so grateful!

Beckham Jr.'s contract expired following the 2021 NFL season, making him a free agent in the 2022 offseason. He proved this year that he is capable of being a big contributor to a contender's offense and will weigh his options this offseason.

Here are the three best landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency.

Top 3 potential landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022

#1 - Los Angeles Rams

Re-signing with the Rams for the 2022 NFL season is the option that makes the most sense. Beckham Jr. fits in well with Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offensive scheme, and he proved that with his postseason production this year.

The Rams are looking to build a dynasty now that they've won a Super Bowl and still have a largely talented roster. Retaining Odell Beckham Jr. would help them to remain at the top.

It was written.An incredible Week 18 moment between Andrew Whitworth + @obj It was written.An incredible Week 18 moment between Andrew Whitworth + @obj. https://t.co/Hkq6EyPigc

The Rams were without their full arsenal of weapons for the vast majority of the 2021 season. Cam Akers and Robert Woods both suffered injuries but should be back at full strength in the 2022 season.

Keeping Beckham Jr. on the roster, along with Akers and Woods, would give the Rams a loaded offense.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

Remaining in Los Angeles but switching to the Chargers is another option that makes sense for the star wide receiver.

The Chargers are projected to have the second-most cap space in the entire NFL in the 2022 offseason. This will allow them plenty of flexibility to make moves and improve their roster.

Adding another weapon to their passing game for Justin Herbert seems like a wise choice, especially if they lose Mike Williams in free agency.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

After losing Henry Ruggs III, the Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a wide receiver who can stretch the field. That's the strength of Beckham Jr.'s game.

The Raiders are a contending team who made the playoffs last year but need to improve their wide receivers in addition to Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

They have more than 20 million dollars in available cap space, so they have flexibility.

