3 best postseason contenders that Odell Beckham Jr. should consider joining

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially been cut by the Cleveland Browns. The last two seasons have been extremely disappointing and he has been minimally involved in their offense. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has implemented a run-heavy scheme, while Odell Beckham Jr. has become more of an afterthought than anything.

The relationship between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. was starting to go south. It seemed best for all involved to release Beckham. He will have to clear waivers first, but if he does, he will have some say as to what team he plays for next. He wants to play for a playoff contender and these three teams should be at the top of his list.

Playoff contenders that make sense for Odell Beckham Jr.

#1 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are almost definitely going to win the NFC North division and head to the playoffs this season. The Packers have the same issue this season that they seem to have every season. After Davante Adams, they are seriously lacking talent at the wide receiver position.

Zach Kruse @zachkruse2 I mean, if we're being real, this bonkers Packers season absolutely deserves Odell Beckham Jr.



This is exactly where Odell Beckham Jr. would make a huge difference. He and Adams could be a lethal combination for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That would elevate the Packers' offense to another level while greatly increasing their chances of making a run at a Super Bowl this season.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are on a roll right now after upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. They look like a top six team in the NFC but they received some bad news this week. Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas will both miss the remainder of the season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury. Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury.

The Saints offense is going to need all of the help they can get for the stretch run. Odell Beckham Jr. can help them with that. They desperately need a playmaker in the passing game to compliment their solid rushing attack and dominant defense. Head coach Sean Payton will come up with plenty of creative ways to get Odell Beckham Jr. the ball in favorable situations.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a void to fill in their offense after releasing Henry Ruggs III. Odell Beckham Jr. could come in and replace him as a big play threat. The Raiders are having a great season and are right in the mix for the playoff race. They don't want to risk losing their momentum without Ruggs. Odell Beckham Jr. can boost them back up.

