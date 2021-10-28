3 reasons why the Packers should trade for Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. 

Should the Packers acquire Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Green Bay Packers have effectively pulled themselves out of a would-be rut that started in Week 1, where the Saints destroyed them. The consensus was that Aaron Rodgers would play his heart out as it is purely evident that he will not be with the team after this season ends.

If this is to be his final season, the Packers should be going all out for their playoff run. The first step in this plan would be to find some wide receiver help.

Enter Odell Beckham Jr.

Here are three reasons why the Packers should trade for Odell Beckham Jr.

Would the Packers be Super Bowl favorites with Odell Beckham Jr.?

Thin at wide receiver

The Packers have found themselves in a world of trouble when it comes to viable wide receiver depth. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling already on IR, the Packers will now be without two other starters this week.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Trade deadline is one week away (Nov. 2) 👀Tell us a player you wanna see change teams Trade deadline is one week away (Nov. 2) 👀Tell us a player you wanna see change teams https://t.co/ftCdu6eBYc

Both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard have fallen victim to COVID-19. Lazard has been in close contact with Adams, who has tested positive for the virus. That leaves the Packers extremely thin at wide receiver.

Now only Randall Cobb, Malik Taylor and Equanimeous St. Brown are the only healthy receivers left. That might not be enough for Rodgers.

Odell Beckham Jr. is underutilized in Cleveland

Something very odd has been going on with the relationship between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns. Beckham is being held out on mostly all of their offensive plans.

Whether this has been due to his recent injury issues or not needing him because of the emergence of Donovan Peoples-Jones, it still doesn't make sense to pay Beckham all that money to keep him sidelined. Either way, Beckham might do well with a change of scenery.

The Packers want to make a legit playoff push

The Packers are now 6-1 and could run away with the NFC North title with a few more wins under their belt. That doesn't mean the rest of the NFC will be easy to get through. The Packers still have the Super Bowl champion Bucs to get through.

That's also not to mention the undefeated Cardinals and the surging Cowboys and Rams. The Packers will have their hands full towards the end of the season when it comes to games that will determine their playoff and NFC championship status.

Adding Odell Beckham Jr. could immediately help address the concerns that the wide receiver room for the Packers currently has. And with Beckham and Adams paired together, this offense could be unstoppable.

The Packers would do well to call the Browns and see what they may have to give up to acquire Beckham.

Edited by Piyush Bisht