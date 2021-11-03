Henry Ruggs III released by Las Vegas Raiders after fatal crash

Henry Ruggs III was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday night after a fatal vehicle crash involving Ruggs that resulted in a woman’s death. ESPN reported that Henry Ruggs and his passenger were hospitalized, and Ruggs was then charged with DUI:

At 3:40 AM Tuesday several miles outside the Las Vegas Strip, Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the back of a Toyota RAV4 at high speed, resulting in the Toyota bursting into flames and killing the driver and her dog. A police report indicated that Henry Ruggs showed signs of impairment at the scene. The report did not identify Ruggs’ passenger or the woman who died.

Henry Ruggs’ lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, stated that they are conducting an investigation of the fatal crash on behalf of their client. The conviction for a charge of DUI in the state of Nevada carries a sentence of 2 to 20 years in state prison. The sentence for reckless driving is one to six years in state prison. There is no probation for a DUI conviction, but it is available for reckless driving.

The 5-2 Raiders were on bye in Week 8 and were back at team headquarters on Monday. Tuesday was their day off before returning to practice on Wednesday. Henry Ruggs was the Las Vegas Raiders’ first-round draft pick at number 12 overall in the 2020 NFL draft from the University of Alabama.

This season, Ruggs has 24 receptions for 469 yards and 2 touchdowns. In 2 years in the NFL, Henry Ruggs was known for his speed and ability to stretch the defense. The Raiders did not hesitate to draft the speedy wide receiver as team owner Mark Davis expressed that Ruggs was the only player that he really wanted to draft.

The Raiders’ release of Henry Ruggs is the latest off-field news involving the Las Vegas Raiders following the firing of head coach Jon Gruden after racist, homophobic, and misogynistic emails from Gruden to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, were released by The New York Times.

