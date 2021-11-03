Will Henry Ruggs be suspended? WR's playing status after facing charges for DUI/car crash resulting in death

Las Vegas wide receiver Henry Ruggs lll was having a decent sophomore year in the NFL this season as his team looked like a possible contender. Unfortunately, Henry Ruggs will never get to see how Las Vegas' season turns out, as he will likely not be a part of the Raiders for the rest of 2021.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A statement on #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs, who is being charged with DUI resulting in death for his role in a car crash that LVMPD say involved a deceased victim. A statement on #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs, who is being charged with DUI resulting in death for his role in a car crash that LVMPD say involved a deceased victim. https://t.co/OlfR0YGRJK

On Tuesday morning in Las Vegas, Henry Ruggs wrecked his Corvette, colliding with a Toyota Rav4, resulting in one fatality. Ruggs was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but showed physical signs of impairment and has been released and will be charged with a DUI resulting in death.

The fatality was the driver of the Rav4. Henry Ruggs had a passenger in his vehicle, an unidentified female, who also suffered injuries. As of this time, there is an ongoing investigation and the details of the crash are unknown.

Will Henry Ruggs be suspended after being charged with DUI resulting in death on Tuesday?

One question that arises is whether or not Henry Ruggs will be suspended for Week 9. Henry Ruggs will be charged with a DUI resulting in a fatality, but it is unclear when. In Nevada, a DUI resulting in death warrants a prison sentence of two to 20 years.

Since the investigation is still active as of Tuesday evening, the full details of the case may not be apparent until the end of the week. Having a female passenger in his vehicle who was also injured could add more time to his sentencing.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero NFL spokesman on Henry Ruggs:



“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.” NFL spokesman on Henry Ruggs:“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.” Under the personal conduct policy, Henry Ruggs III could land on the commissioner's exempt list once he's formally charged with a felony. But a moot point right now, since Ruggs has much bigger problems than whether he can play football, following a crash that left one dead. twitter.com/TomPelissero/s… Under the personal conduct policy, Henry Ruggs III could land on the commissioner's exempt list once he's formally charged with a felony. But a moot point right now, since Ruggs has much bigger problems than whether he can play football, following a crash that left one dead. twitter.com/TomPelissero/s…

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Henry Ruggs could land on the commissioner's exemption list under the personal conduct policy. Once he is formally charged, expect Henry Ruggs to be inactive from the NFL. If he is not charged before Sunday and free to play against the New York Giants for some reason, the Raiders will surely not activate him for the game.

A DUI is one thing, but Henry Ruggs caused a fatal accident by being reckless. It's safe to say Henry Ruggs will be suspended before the game as a precaution (charged or not) and will not play for the rest of the season. You could even go as far as to say, at 22 years old, Henry Ruggs' NFL career is looking bleak.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sportskeeda extends its sympathy to those injured and deceased in the fatal crash and their families.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar