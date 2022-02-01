"Proud of you OBJ" - Shannon Sharpe claps back at Odell Beckham Jr. doubters

Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Los Angeles Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFC Championship Game. He put in a strong performance, recording the second-most receiving yards in the game for the Rams, behind only superstar Cooper Kupp, the best wide receiver in the 2021 NFL season. Beckham came up big in several key spots in the game.

Beckham Jr.'s outstanding NFC Championship game performance didn't go unnoticed by sports talk show host Shannon Sharpe, who has been a consistent supporter of his. He was quick to jump on social media and congratulate Beckham. While also rubbing it in the face of his media partner Skip Bayless, who has regularly been one of Beckham Jr.'s harshest critics.

"What’s Skip and the H8Rs going to say now? OBJ 9 catches 113 yds naking big catch after big catch. Let them tell it. It was his fault in Cleveland. He going to the SUPERBOWL with a chance to change his football life 4ever. Proud of you OBJ." -Shannon Sharpe via Twitter on Odell Beckham Jr. in the 2021 NFC Championship Game

In addition to praising Beckham for the solid game against the 49ers to help the Rams advance to the Super Bowl, Sharpe also made reference to Beckham's time with the Cleveland Browns, where his relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the organization went south. The drama in Cleveland is what brought him to the Rams, where he has become a major contributor in their postseason run.

Pickswise @Pickswise Odell with the Browns:

232 Yards

17 Catches

0 TDs



Odell with the Rams:

541 Yards

46 catches

6 TDs



And they said OBJ was washed 🤷 Odell with the Browns:232 Yards17 Catches0 TDsOdell with the Rams:541 Yards46 catches 6 TDsAnd they said OBJ was washed 🤷 https://t.co/MsUyrQBIAC

Odell Beckham Jr.'s contributions to the Rams in the 2021 NFL Playoffs

Los Angeles Rams wde receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been a huge factor in the Los Angeles Rams' success during the 2021 NFL Playoffs. He has played in all three games, giving them solid production in each of them. He has also improved his numbers in each of their three games, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford another reliable option in addition to Cooper Kupp.

In the Wild Card Round against the Arizona Cardinals, Beckham recorded four receptions for 54 yards. He improved against the Tampa Bay Buccaeers in the Divisional Round, recording six receptions for 69 yards. He put together his best postseason game in the NFC Championship against the 49ers, contributing nine receptions for 113 yards.

The Rams will now face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Beckham Jr. and the Rams will be hoping his current upward trajectory in terms of production continues come February 13th. As he could potentially play a huge part in the franchise winning it all this year.

