Cooper Kupp joins an exclusive list graced only by NFL HOFers

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is having an MVP worthy season. He and quarterback Matthew Stafford have clicked since they became teammates this offseason, and the Rams have rebounded from a less than stellar season in 2020. Cooper Kupp is being seen as a favorite for the NFL MVP award as he proves he is currently one of the best wide receivers in the game.

On Sunday, Cooper Kupp became a member of a prestigious group of players. Kupp is now just one of four NFL players in the league's history to have at least 100 catches, 1,500 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns in a single season. The other three wideouts to have done so are all Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees.

Cooper Kupp joins Hall of Fame wide receivers Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers), Marvin Harrison (Indianapolis Colts) and Randy Moss (Minnesota Vikings) as the only other players in National Football League history to accomplish such a feat. And Cooper Kupp isn't done as records continue to fall during his historic season.

Cooper Kupp breaks Rams franchise receiving record

While Kupp has joined an elite group of wide receivers for his exploits so far this season, he also broke a single-season record for his franchise. Cooper Kupp surpassed the Rams franchise record for single-season receiving yards on Sunday with 1,782, a milestone set by Isaac Bruce in 1995.

Before this season, Cooper Kupp had only registered one season of at least 1,000 receiving yards so far in his young career. In 2019, he had 1,161 yards and ten touchdowns. Entering Sunday's matchup, he already had 14 touchdowns and had already eclipsed the 1,700 receiving yards mark.

While Cooper Kupp is just 28 years old and in his fifth NFL season, it will still be a while before he can even be considered for the Hall of Fame. But he appears to definitely be on the right track, joining some of the biggest names in NFL history when it comes to wide receivers.

The Los Angeles Rams were able to pull off a slim 20-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Cooper Kupp ended his historic day with six receptions, 95 yards and one touchdown to help the Rams advance to 11-4 on the season.

