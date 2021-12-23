"Greatest receiving season in NFL history" - Shannon Sharpe left in awe over Rams WR Cooper Kupp

There isn't much Cooper Kupp can't do as a receiver. He has sound technical skills, has great hands and gets open more often than not. This season the way he and Matthew Stafford have clicked is phenominal.

Kupp is on track to become the first "triple crown" receiver since Steve Smith in 2005 when the Panthers receiver finished with 1,563 yards, 103 receptions and 12 touchdowns. A "triple crown" is when a player leads the league in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns. His numbers throughout the 14 games are something out of a video game.

Kupp having a season for the ages says Shannon Sharpe

Hall of Fame tight end and co-host of Fox Sports' Undisputed Shannon Sharpe took to his Twitter account and stated that Kupp is on track to have one of the greatest receiving seasons in NFL history. Sharpe did not say Kupp was the best in the league, but mentioned his season is one for the ages.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Cooper Kupp is on pace to have the gr8est receiving season in NFL history. Didn’t say he was the gr8est Wr or best in NFL currently, but he’s having a season for the ages. 2k in receiving yds is crazy to even imagine. Cooper Kupp is on pace to have the gr8est receiving season in NFL history. Didn’t say he was the gr8est Wr or best in NFL currently, but he’s having a season for the ages. 2k in receiving yds is crazy to even imagine.

What Kupp has been able to do in his first season with Matthew Stafford is nothing short of remarkable. Currently, Kupp has amassed an incredible 1,625 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 116 receiving yards a game.

In his 14 games this season, just once, Kupp has been held to under 90 receiving yards which came against Arizona in week four when he only tallied 64 yards on five catches.

Aside from that, Kupp has gone over 90 receiving yards in every game and regularly shot past the 100-yard mark. He has achieved that feat nine times this season.

His top five games in terms of receiving yards are video game numbers. 163, 156 136, 130 and 129 are his best days in terms of receiving yards. He has already surpassed his reception total for last season by 30 and there are still three games left to play.

PFF @PFF … and Cooper Kupp still has 3 games left 🤯 … and Cooper Kupp still has 3 games left 🤯 https://t.co/20CUoK4zik

Four times Kupp has gotten over 10 receptions as he is Stafford's number one target and when he can do things most receivers can, it is hard not to feed him the ball.

While his season has already been an incredible one, it has the potential to get even better as Kupp only needs 375 more yards to eclipse the 2,000 yard receiving mark, a feat that no player has ever done. Former Lions superstar Calvin Johnson came closest, registering 1,964 yards in 2012.

There is a very real possibility that not only will Kupp finish the year in the top five for receiving yards in a season, he could be the first player ever to achieve a 2,000 receiving yard mark for a single season. That is simply astonishing.

