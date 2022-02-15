3 things the Rams must do to establish an NFL dynasty following Super Bowl 2022 win

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to become the 2022 Super Bowl champions. Los Angeles went all in this season, making big moves during the 2021 NFL offseason and continuing to add more pieces during the season. They acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster trade in the offseason, while adding Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller midway through the season.

The aggressive moves by the Rams organization achieved their ultimate goal of being Super Bowl champions. Under head coach Sean McVay, the Rams have now won two NFC championships and a Super Bowl ring. They have sacrificed many of their draft picks over the next several years to build a star-studded roster that's ready to compete immediately.

Now that the current Rams have won a Super Bowl, the next goal is establishing a dynasty. They shouldn't be content to settle for just one ring with as much talent as they have on their roster and as much of their future as they sacrificed to build their roster. Here are three things they need to focus on this offseason to increase their chances of establishing a dynasty moving forward.

3 offseason moves the Rams need to make to help their chances of winning more Super Bowls and establishing a dynasty

Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford

#1 - Sign Von Miller to a new contract

Von Miller is a pending free agent in the 2022 offseason. Getting him a new contract should be the Rams' top priority. They made a big move to acquire him during the season, so he shouldn't simply be viewed as a rental. His contributions were a major reason why the Rams won it all this year. Miller recorded nine sacks and forced two fumbles across the last eight games of the season, including the playoffs.

#2 - Sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a new cntract

While Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a knee injury during the final game, the Rams should still be looking to give him a new contract. He was a critical piece of their offense during the playoffs, recording 228 yards and two touchdowns. Keeping Beckham would give the Rams a loaded offense when Cam Akers and Robert Woods fully return from their injuries next year.

Chris Mortensen @mortreport

He can max out his $3 million in incentives with a W today but the Rams are certain it won’t be his last paycheck with them. The @RamsNFL are very optimistic they will re-sign OBJ. Team brass and Sean McVay say he’s been a ideal fit. He’s impactful. Explosive. TD maker.He can max out his $3 million in incentives with a W today but the Rams are certain it won’t be his last paycheck with them. The @RamsNFL are very optimistic they will re-sign OBJ. Team brass and Sean McVay say he’s been a ideal fit. He’s impactful. Explosive. TD maker.He can max out his $3 million in incentives with a W today but the Rams are certain it won’t be his last paycheck with them.

#3 - Address the offensive line

Andrew Whitworth could potentially retire this offseason. He is now 40 years old, has just won his first Super Bowl ring and was named Walter Payton Man of the Year. The Rams could also lose Austin Corbett to free agency. They don't have a ton of money to spend this offseason, but they should use what they have to protect Matthew Stafford the best they can afford to.

Edited by Piyush Bisht