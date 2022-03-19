3 WRs the Packers must sign to replace Davante Adams and give Aaron Rodgers the ammunition he needs

Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders by the Green Bay Packers in one of the most surprising moves of the entire 2022 NFL offseason so far.

The trade occurred shortly after Aaron Rodgers announced he would be returning to the Packers for the 2022 NFL season, which made the news about Adams a bit more shocking.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL Who knew this would be the last TD pass Davante Adams would ever catch from Aaron Rodgers 🥲 Who knew this would be the last TD pass Davante Adams would ever catch from Aaron Rodgers 🥲 https://t.co/kgDLLrm3CF

Davante Adams has been Aaron Rodgers' favorite target in the passing game for several years now. He was also the only wide receiver on their roster that Rodgers had consistently trusted in big moments.

The Packers tried to work out a long-term extension with Adams but were unable to get a deal done, which is why they ultimately ended up trading him.

Davante Adams accounted for more than a third of the Packers' receiving yards last season, so there is a huge production gap to fill in their offense.

Here are three wide receivers the Packers could potentially sign during free agency to help Aaron Rodgers replace Davante Adams.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

Julio Jones is the most talented wide receiver available in free agency after being released by the Tennessee Titans. He has struggled with injuries the past two seasons, but is one of the most dominant players in the NFL when he's healthy.

Prior to the injuries, he recorded more than 80 receptions for 1,350 yards in six consecutive seasons.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry has been solidly consistent throughout his entire career. He has recorded at least 70 receptions for 750 yards and three touchdowns every season, with the exception of the 2021 NFL season when he was injured.

He is currently an unrestricted free agent after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

#3 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. was released by the Cleveland Browns during the 2021 NFL season. Before choosing to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, the Green Bay Packers were reportedly one of the teams he was considering joining.

After helping the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, including scoring a touchdown in the big game, he is once again a free agent.

