NFL Free Agency 2022: Top 3 WRs available for grabs ft. Jarvis Landry

The 2022 NFL free agency period features tons of available talent for teams to pursue to improve their roster. One of the deepest positions in high demand is the wide receiver. With the passing game becoming more important than ever in the modern game, the need for quality wide receivers continues to increase.

After some of the top potential free agents were franchise tagged and others have already agreed to new contracts, the field of free-agent wide receivers is beginning to shrink. Teams need to act now if they are looking to upgrade to the position, and here are the top three who are still available in the open market.

Best wide receivers who are still available in 2022 NFL free agency

#3 - JuJu Smith-Schuster

It may be hard to believe, but JuJu Smith-Schuster is still just 25 years old entering the 2022 NFL season. He has spent the entire five seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and now hits the open free agent market after they chose not to offer him a contract extension.

Blitzburgh✨ @Blitz_Burgh #NFL No matter what happens with @TeamJuJu … We appreciate everything he’s done for the Steelers. Hope he decides to stay on a longer term deal. We’re on the JuJu Wagon to bring him back. #Steelers No matter what happens with @TeamJuJu… We appreciate everything he’s done for the Steelers. Hope he decides to stay on a longer term deal. We’re on the JuJu Wagon to bring him back. #Steelers #NFL

He struggled through a frustrating 2021 season plagued by injuries but was off to a promising start to his career before that. In just 63 career games played, he has accumulated 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has averaged more than five receptions per game so far.

#2 - Allen Robinson II

Allen Robinson II played the 2021 season on the franchise tag with the Chicago Bears. After being unable to work out a long-term contract extension, he has officially hit the open free-agent market.

Robinson had a frustrating and disappointing 2021 season, recording just 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. He combined for 200 receptions for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns in the two seasons prior. He will look to get back on track with his new team in the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns released Jarvis Landry during the 2022 NFL offseason after expressing his displeasure with the organization. He's been solidly consistent throughout his entire career, recording at least 70 receptions for 750 yards and three touchdowns in every entire season that he's played in. The only time he didn't was in the 2021 season when he was injured. Since entering the NFL eight years ago, Jarvis Landry has only missed six games.

