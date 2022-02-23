Will Jarvis Landry replace JuJu Smith-Schuster at Steelers?

Jarvis Landry recently took to social media to express his frustrations about the Cleveland Browns organization.

He appears to feel somewhat disrespected and unhappy about the way some things have played out. He may have even hinted at a desire to move on from the team during the 2022 NFL offseason.

PFF @PFF Jarvis Landry sounds off about playing through multiple injuries this season and his future with Cleveland 🍿 Jarvis Landry sounds off about playing through multiple injuries this season and his future with Cleveland 🍿👀 https://t.co/KBKfoyuSrq

Jarvis Landry is entering the final year of his contract with the Browns. He will carry a cap hit of just over 16 million dollars before becoming an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 NFL season.

Players entering the final year of their contracts are often considered potential trade candidates. Landry could be one of them, especially after his recent comments about his situation in Cleveland.

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially target Jarvis Landry?

While trades within the division are rare, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a potential destination for Jarvis Landry if he is in fact traded this year.

They are likely to lose JuJu Smith-Schuster to free agency, putting them in the market to potentially be looking to acquire another wide receiver.

If Jarvis Landry is made available by the Browns, the Steelers could be one of the teams looking to target him. It's an unlikely scenario that the Browns would trade him to their division rivals, but it's a possibility if they have the best offer on the table.

It's also possible that they will retain JuJu Smith-Schuster, but it's much more likely that he will go into free agency and find a new home.

NFL Trade Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster headed to Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster missed the majority of the 2021 NFL season due to an injury, appearing in just five games.

He was solid across his first four seasons with the Steelers, recording 308 receptions for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns. He is now 25 years old and set to become a free agent.

The New England Patriots are rumored to be interested in Smith-Schuster this offseason.

They are in serious need of additional help at the wide receiver position, so the pairing would make sense. No wide receivers on their roster during the 2021 season reached 900 yards, all of them combined for just 12 total touchdowns.

Mac Jones had a promising rookie season last year, but the Patriots must continue to build around him to give him the best chance of success. Adding a weapon like Smith-Schuster to the passing game would be a step in the right direction.

