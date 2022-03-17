NFL Free Agency 2022: 3 landing spots for Julio Jones after rumored release

According to multiple reports, Julio Jones is expected to be released by the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL offseason. Unfortunately, he spent just one season with the Titans, plagued by injuries. He appeared in just ten games last season for his new team after spending the first ten years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

It's rumored that Julio Jones will be released with a post-June 1st designation, saving the Titans more than 9.5 million dollars in salary-cap space for the upcoming 2022 season. The move frees up spending money for the Titans to make moves to improve their roster during the 2022 NFL free agency period.

Before dealing with injuries across the past two seasons, Jones was one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL. He recorded more than 80 receptions for 1,350 yards in six consecutive seasons. In each of those years, he was selected to the Pro Bowl and was chosen as a first-team All-Pro member twice with three second-team selections.

If the Titans release the veteran wide receiver, he figures to have a large market of interested teams. Here are three potential destinations that make sense for the future Hall of Famer.

Potential destinations for Julio Jones in 2022 NFL Free Agency if the Tennessee Titans release him

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

Since losing Henry Ruggs III to a legal situation last year, the Las Vegas Raiders have needed a wide receiver. They are also likely to lose DeSean Jackson and Zay Jones to free agency, furthering their need to make improvements at the position. They have a ton of cap space with more than 30 million dollars available, so they can afford to sign Jones if they choose to.

#2 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts currently have more than 44 million dollars in available cap space, the most in the entire NFL. Wide receivers are one of their most significant needs, so adding Jones would make sense. While Michael Pittman exceeded 1,000 receiving yards last year and looks to be an emerging star, no other player on their roster eclipsed 400 receiving yards.

#3 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders upgraded their quarterback during the 2022 offseason by acquiring Carson Wentz via trade. They still have more than 20 million dollars in cap space and could use another wide receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin, an emerging superstar. Julio Jones will solve their issue while giving Wentz another offensive weapon to work with.

