3 QBs the Colts should consider to replace Carson Wentz

After just one season with the Indianapolis Colts, Carson Wentz has officially been traded to the Washington Commanders. During the 2021 NFL season, he was decent, throwing 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, but the team failed to meet their goals. Wentz finished the year with two bad games, dropping the Colts to a 9-8 record and missing out on the NFL PLayoffs.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/KYb7rj5ozw

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he expected the organization to be aggressive in pursuing a quarterback this year. They have now landed an upgrade at the position with Carson Wentz. The Colts received draft picks in return, but they are currently needing a new quarterback for the 2022 season. Here are three potential options.

Potential quarterback targets for the Colts to replace Carson Wentz

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly on the trade block for the 2022 NFL offseason. The San Francisco 49ers traded up to the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance as Garoppolo's eventual replacement. They believe now is the right time to shop Garoppolo in the trade market actively.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Colts have now entered the QB race again, and expect them to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, as well. The #Colts have now entered the QB race again, and expect them to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, as well.

The Colts could potentially use the supplemental draft picks they received from the Commanders in the Carson Wentz trade to make a flip for Garoppolo. The Colts roster is built to win now after just missing the playoffs last season, so adding a veteran quarterback like Garoppolo keeps them competitive.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

After trading away Carson Wentz and his massive salary cap hit, the Colts now have the most salary-cap space in the NFL with more than 69 million dollars. This gives them the freedom to go after whichever available free agents they desire. They can improve on any area of weakness in their roster, including seeking out a new quarterback.

Jameis Winston is the best available free-agent quarterback on the market. In seven games with the New Orleans Saints last season, he recorded a 5-2 record while throwing 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. Though the sample size was small, it can be argued that he was better last season than both Carson Wentz and Jimmy Garoppolo.

#3 - Marcus Mariota

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marus Mariota

Most around the NFL believe that Marcus Mariota will eventually get another chance to be the right team's starting quarterback. This could be the opportunity he has been waiting for. Head coach Frank Reich is known for developing quarterbacks while his offensive system is favorable for the position. Given the situation, this is a pairing that would make sense for both sides. Mariota is currently an unrestricted free agent.

