3 possible landing spots for Carson Wentz in 2022 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season. They traded for him with the idea that he would be able to take the Colts to the next level.

They made it to the NFL Playoffs in the 2020 season but were eliminated in the first round. They believe that upgrading their quarterback would help them advance further in the 2021 season.

It didn't quite work out that way for the Colts in the 2021 season, as they ended up going backwards. Rather than advancing further in the playoffs this year, they were unable to make it into the postseason at all.

Despite having Jonathan Taylor, the NFL's best running back in the 2021 season, as well as a solid defense, they were unable to punch their ticket.

Some of the blame for their failures falls on Wentz. He didn't live up to the expectations the Colts had for him when they acquired him. He came up particularly short at the end of the season.

The Colts needed to win one of their final two games to make the playoffs, but they lost both of them. Wentz completed less than 60 percent of his passes in each game while failing to reach 200 passing yards in either of them.

Now that the season is over, there are rumors that Carson Wentz could either be released or traded by the Colts in the 2022 offseason. If he does in fact switch teams for the 2022 NFL season, here are three potential landing spots.

3 potential landing spots for Carson Wentz in 2022

#1 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were desperately trying to find an answer at the quarterback position during the 2021 season.

Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and PJ Walker all struggled to perform, resulting in offensive coordinator Joe Brady being fired. They could be in the quarterback market this offseason, so Wentz is a possibility.

Carson Wentz threw for 3563 yards last year with 27 touchdowns, a major uptick in production over their quarterbacks last year.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will more than likely be looking to acquire a quarterback in the 2022 offseason.

Ben Roethlisberger has officially retired, while neither Mason Rudolph nor Dwayne Haskins appear to have legitimate potential as a starting quarterback. Wentz would be an upgrade to what they have available on the roster.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has announced his retirement, leaving an opening at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback position.

They could potentially go with Kyle Trask, who they drafted last year. If they decide that Trask isn't ready to go yet, they could choose to go with a veteran to bridge the gap, such as Carson Wentz.

