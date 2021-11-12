3 potential replacements for Panthers QB Sam Darnold in 2022

The Carolina Panthers acquired quarterback Sam Darnold in the offseason via trade from the New York Jets. They believed they were getting an immediate upgrade as well as their future franchise quarterback.

That has not worked out at all in the first half of the 2021 NFL season.

Sam Darnold has been a disaster for the Panthers this year. He leads the entire NFL with 11 interceptions while ranking 29th with a 35.8 QBR.

The Panthers have lost five of their last six games and Sam Darnold is one of the main reasons why. During that stretch, he has thrown just four touchdowns and a massive ten interceptions.

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Hey bro, Sam Darnold just can’t help it. I know he’s trying and I know he’s working, but this interception thrown to Jackson was just brutal. USC Sam, Jets Sam, Panthers Sam, it really doesn’t matter. They all throw the ball to the other team. Hey bro, Sam Darnold just can’t help it. I know he’s trying and I know he’s working, but this interception thrown to Jackson was just brutal. USC Sam, Jets Sam, Panthers Sam, it really doesn’t matter. They all throw the ball to the other team.

Sam Darnold is now injured and will miss significant time in the second half of the 2021 NFL season. Given how much he struggled, it's possible that he could lose his starting quarterback job for the 2022 NFL season.

Here are three players who could replace him for next season.

Potential replacements for Sam Darnold

#1 - P.J. Walker

P.J. Walker has already been named the starter for the Panthers in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. It will be just the second start of his NFL career after having much success in the XFL.

A strong performance could earn him additional starts moving forward. He was the quarterback for head coach Matt Rhule at Temple University, so there is familiarity there.

The Panthers have officially signed Cam Newton following the injury news to Sam Darnold. Cam Newton will be reunited with the organization that he had so much success with.

Walker will start in Week 10 but depending on how things play out, Newton could possibly get the start in Week 11.

Cam Newton has not quite been himself since the 2018 season and is six years removed from the best season of his career in 2015. He missed almost the entire 2019 season with an injury before starting for the New England Patriots in 2020, where he had mixed results.

He will look to regain his "Superman" form.

Deshaun Watson is a possible replacement for Sam Darnold, who is not currently on the Panthers roster due to injury. There is a great chance that Watson will be traded in the offseason and the Panthers could be one of the teams interested.

They inquired about the quarterback at the NFL trade deadline but ultimately passed. They could again explore trade possibilities in the offseason.

Edited by LeRon Haire