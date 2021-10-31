NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Teams that should target Marcus Mariota 

Marcus Mariota is one of the names rumored to be available at the NFL trade deadline. He is currently the backup to Derek Carr, but the Raiders could be buyers at the trade deadline as they try to make a push for a playoff spot. Marcus Mariota is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL and could help the Raiders land a contributor at the trade deadline if he is moved.

Marcus Mariota is a gifted athlete who didn't quite work out as a starting quarterback. He is still very talented and could serve as a solid fill-in for a contending team that has an issue at the quarterback position. It would be wise for the following three teams to inquire about Marcus Mariota at the trade deadline. He should be available for a relatively cheap price tag.

Possible trade deadline destinations for Marcus Mariota

#1 - Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that has already caused him to miss time. The Browns are hopeful of making a deep playoff run this season. Case Keenum is a capable back-up quarterback, but Marcus Mariota would be an upgrade. He will give them quarterback insurance at the trade deadline just in case Baker Mayfield is unable to continue.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson is another starting quarterback on a playoff hopeful team that is dealing with an injury. Geno Smith has been his replacement and has been a liability for the Seahawks. Marcus Mariota, though not nearly as good of course, can play a style athletically similar to Russell Wilson.

Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson hasn't had pin removed from finger yet, but he's "way ahead of schedule." Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson hasn't had pin removed from finger yet, but he's "way ahead of schedule."

A move for Mariota at the trade deadline would allow Seattle to get back to their usual game plan and style of offense. It would also give them insurance for Wilson's injury if he is forced to be out longer than expected. They can't afford to fall any further back into the standings or their season could be over.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is currently questionable and listed as a game-time decision this week. The Cowboys are playing like legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season. Cooper Rush is their current back-up but Marcus Mariota would be a significant upgrade. He is a much more capable quarterback to fill in for Prescott if he's forced to miss any time with his injury.

