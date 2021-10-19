Dak Prescott injury: What happened to Dallas Cowboys QB?

Yesterday, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys kept their five-game win streak alive by scrapping their way to a 35-29 overtime victory over the New England Patriots. The Cowboys are now in complete control of the NFC East with a 5-1 record. Meanwhile, despite a valiant effort, the Patriots fell to a record of 2-4 in the AFC East.

It wasn't all good news for the Cowboys on Sunday. Prescott suffered a lower leg injury while tossing the game-winning touchdown in overtime to CeeDee Lamb.

What injury did Dak Prescott pick up during the Week 6 victory over the Patriots?

As Dak Prescott threw the game-winning touchdown to Lamb, he injured his right calf. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Prescott assured everyone that he will be fine and ready to go for their next game, which is after a bye week.

Here's what Prescott himself had to say about suffering the injury:

"It was a little pain, but, no, for sure, I would've been able to keep going. I think the adrenaline would've been up and probably maybe not even felt it at the time. But I think after that time you relax and it's like 'Oh, well, there it is.'"

Needless to say, Prescott believes that if needed, he would have been able to continue the game. With this in mind, coupled with a bye week coming up for Week 7, the Cowboys can breathe a sigh of relief as they get a much needed break before taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

Can Prescott take the Cowboys all the way?

With Prescott's injury nothing to be seriously concerned about (although he does have an MRI scheduled for today on the right calf), the question that remains for Cowboys fans is can they make it all the way to the Super Bowl this year?

The hopes for the Cowboys to win another Lombardi Trophy begin and end with Prescott. If he can remain upright and (mostly) injury free, then the Cowboys can give themselves more than a fighting chance to make it happen.

The running game has been extremely complimentary, with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard making a great one-two punch in the backfield. Of course, the receivers are great with Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb on the outside.

Not to mention Michael Gallup, who will soon return from his own calf injury. Gallup's replacement, Cedrick Wilson, has been spectacular in his place.

Last but not least, it seems as if defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has a defense with playmakers such as rookie standout linebacker Micah Parsons and the early frontrunner for the defensive player of the year award, Trevon Diggs.

As long as this season is a healthy one for Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys can set their sights on Super Bowl LVI.

