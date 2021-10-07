5 NFL teams with the most cap space in 2021

NFL teams must follow a strict salary cap structure each season. There is a limit to how much NFL teams are allowed to spend on players' salaries. Sometimes calculating the exact amount of cap space a team has can be complicated, because of factors like deferrals and dead money, but the cap is $182.5 million for the 2021 season. Here are the NFL teams with the most cap space right now.

5 NFL teams with most remaining cap space

#1 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have the most remaining cap space of all NFL teams by far. They have over $30 million in space, which is $10 million more than any of the other NFL teams. They are in a complete rebuild right now, building their team around rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Their cap space will give them the flexibility to support their young quarterback as best as possible this offseason.

#2 Philadelphia Eagles

In a bit of a rebuild themselves, the Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of cap space to play with. They are currently analyzing their young quarterback, Jalen Hurts, to see if he is their future solution. They have also been one of the NFL teams linked to superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson amid trade rumors. They have the cap flexibility to afford Watson if they go that route.

Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS

Patrick Mahomes -- 2,591

Jalen Hurts -- 2,584#FlyEaglesFly Only 3 QBs in the #NFL have 2,500 total yards of offense in their first 8 career starts (since 1969):Cam Newton -- 2,603Patrick Mahomes -- 2,591Jalen Hurts -- 2,584 #Eagles Only 3 QBs in the #NFL have 2,500 total yards of offense in their first 8 career starts (since 1969):Cam Newton -- 2,603

Patrick Mahomes -- 2,591

Jalen Hurts -- 2,584#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/BavHOfFte6

#3 Denver Broncos

When Aaron Rodgers was seeking a trade this past offseason, the Denver Broncos were one of the NFL teams reportedly interested. Rodgers ended up staying in Green Bay for now, while the Broncos settled for Teddy Bridgewater. They will have enough cap space to pursue Rodgers again if the Packers do in fact make him available. For now, he is off the market.

#4 Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team is another on the list of NFL teams that could be in the quarterback market. They signed Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason but he was injured in the very first game of the season. They will continue to evaluate what they have in Taylor Heinicke, but if they decide to shop for a quarterback again this offseason, they have cap space to play with.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Taylor Heinicke was undrafted out of college and released by five NFL teams in four years.He was a backup quarterback in the XFL last year & took classes at Old Dominion while living on his sister's couch.Now he's throwing for 300 yards & winning NFL games. Amazing story 🙏 Taylor Heinicke was undrafted out of college and released by five NFL teams in four years.He was a backup quarterback in the XFL last year & took classes at Old Dominion while living on his sister's couch.Now he's throwing for 300 yards & winning NFL games. Amazing story 🙏 https://t.co/rdgbABFkri

#5 Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals also qualify as one of the NFL teams in a rebuild. To their credit, they appear to be ahead of schedule this year. Young quarterback Joe Burrow looks impressive with solid weapons around him. The Bengals have cap space to play with to improve their offensive line and their defense.

Edited by Piyush Bisht