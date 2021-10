1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Henno van Deventer

As per usual, some NFL players will be on the move before the trade deadline passes. Every year there are trades that happen during the season. Some teams are looking to improve in order to make a postseason push while others are looking to unload before they rebuild in the offseason. The NFL trade deadline this season is set for November 2nd. Here are 5 NFL players who will be on the move before then.