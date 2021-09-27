Deshaun Watson rumors: Will an NFL team give a chance to Texans QB despite criminal investigation?

The Deshaun Watson saga continues with no real end anywhere in sight. He is still facing multiple allegations in a wide and complicated case. It is unclear whether or not the superstar quarterback will play any football at all this season. The uncertainty is making it less likely with every week that passes. Even if he does play, all signs indicate that he has played his last game for the Houston Texans.

Deshaun Watson is reportedly still demanding a trade, claiming he refuses to play another game for his current team. The Texans have explored trade possibilities for their quarterback, but apparently, their asking price is astronomical. Considering the legal uncertainties of his case, paired with his massive contract, his trade value is at an all-time low right now.

The Texans were previously offered three 1st round picks and three 2nd round picks and they declined it.

Taking a chance on Deshaun Watson

If the Texans are serious about trading Deshaun Watson right now, they are going to have to lower their expectations for what they can realistically receive in return. The ongoing case significantly lowers his value because the team getting him doesn't yet know what the resolution will be. He could be forced to miss serious time if convicted.

Regardless, if the Texans do drop their asking price to something reasonable, it would be hard to imagine a team would not take a chance on one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Deshaun Watson led the league in passing yards last season with 4823 and has thrown over 25 touchdowns in the last three seasons in a row. He is an incredible athlete and still just 26 years old.

A source says Deshaun Watson remains committed to forcing his exit from Houston, no matter how long that might take. The source close to Watson said, "If you're paying him $10 million to sit this year, you don't think he would take $30 million and sit next year?''

The age and skill set of Deshaun Watson makes him an extremely desirable asset despite the unresolved legal issues. He's already a top five or ten quarterback in the NFL and it's possible that he has not even reached his full peak yet. He would be an instant upgrade to most teams and he's good enough to make almost anyone a playoff contender.

The two teams that immediately jumped out as possible trade destinations for Deshaun Watson are the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Football Team. Both teams have good defenses and plenty of talent at the skill positions. Additionally, both teams entered this season with high expectations to make the postseason but are currently operating with a backup quarterback.

Deshaun Watson is not only good enough to help a team make the playoffs but also make a deep run as well. He won playoff games for the Houston Texans even with a mediocre roster and a terrible head coach. Put in the right situation, Deshaun Watson is capable of winning a Super Bowl. That is exactly why a team would take a chance on him if the price is reasonable.

