NFL Trade Rumors: Will the Houston Texans move Deshaun Watson before the deadline?

Over the last 24 months, Deshaun Watson's Houston Texans have seen it all. They've had to fire their head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien after he oversaw the loss of a slew of top players. On O'Brien's watch, the Texans said adios to players like JJ Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.

In the grand finale of the Houston exodus, the Texans are in the process of attempting to move Deshaun Watson. Watson publicly requested a trade near the conclusion of the 2020 season. However, his request was muffled by the shuffling papers of the 20-plus lawsuits currently filed against the quarterback.

Watson's lawsuits: Grave concerns and a big obstacle

This has put a massive catch in front of any of the other numerous teams who would otherwise love Watson on their team. That said, the Texans have also been loud and clear about their asking price for the QB. Houston has asked interested teams to put together a package of six players and draft picks.

The Watson trade saga has been rumbling since the eve of 2021 and is likely to continue into 2022. According to AJ Perez of Front Office Sports, it is "looking more unlikely" that the criminal investigation into Watson's past will be completed in advance of the November 2 trade deadline. Without a formal indictment, Watson's punishment is not set in stone."

Without a timeline on Watson's future, it's difficult for teams to talk themselves into selling the farm for the quarterback. It seems Watson will be in limbo through the 2021 NFL trade deadline, which prohibits trading into 2022.

Possible landing spots for Deshaun Watson in 2022

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos may be 1-0 right now, but they have not shut the door on making a move at quarterback at the conclusion of the season. The Broncos were the favorites to land Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson during the offseason. Without a franchise quarterback in place, Denver is as likely as anyone to make a splash.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are a bit of a dark horse candidate. That said, with Ben Roethlisberger's future narrowing down one year at a time, the team is quietly looking for a long-term solution. Deshaun Watson would keep the Steelers viable for a decade or longer.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have not gotten off to the hottest start with Carson Wentz. Wentz missed the entire preseason with a foot injury and the team is 0-1. If the Colts don't rebound quickly, they could be looking for a new solution by the end of the year.

Watson could provide a long-term solution for a team on the quarterback carousel over the last decade.

