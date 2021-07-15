DeAndre Hopkins 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, impact, Dynasty outlook and more

DeAndre Hopkins may just be the greatest wide receiver in the NFL today. The 29-year-old Arizona Cardinals star is the only player to have over 100 catches over the past three NFL seasons.

Hopkins has made the Pro Bowl five times and thrived in his new team environment in 2020. Last season, he recorded 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

Fantasy football owners should be fixated on drafting the 2017 NFL touchdown leader. Here's a look at DeAndre Hopkins' Fantasy Football projections for the 2021-22 season.

Where will DeAndre Hopkins be drafted in the 2021-22 Fantasy Football rankings?

Fantasy Football Calculator has DeAndre Hopkins as the 16th player in their 2021 Fantasy Football rankings for points per reception (PPR) leagues. Hopkins is the fourth-ranked receiver for PPR and Dynasty Leagues.

The Cardinals veteran has an average draft position of 16th overall and is the consensus number four WR in the draft.

(Projections are based on Fantasy Football Calculator's mock draft.)

How does the Arizona Cardinals' offense impact DeAndre Hopkins' Fantasy Football performances in 2021?

Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray stepped up his play last season and will be seeking to propel the team back into the playoffs after a long absence. DeAndre Hopkins is Murray's favorite target and he should see plenty of balls thrown his way in 2021.

The addition of fellow veteran receiver A.J. Green should help Hopkins see fewer double teams this season. Good news for the fantasy football owners who select DeAndre Hopkins.

Where does DeAndre Hopkins rank in Fantasy Football Dynasty Leagues?

DeAndre Hopkins is the ninth-ranked wide receiver in Dynasty Fantasy Football Leagues. Due to his age he is not as highly rated as he is in regular fantasy drafts.

In Dynasty Leagues, fantasy owners retain most or all of their players from year to year. Most fantasy football websites have Hopkins in their top 10 Dynasty League wide receivers.

DeAndre Hopkins' strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2021-22 Fantasy Football season

DeAndre Hopkins strengths: The 29-year wideout can do it all. He has the speed to get behind defenses and the strength to fight off defensive backs on the line of scrimmage. Hopkins' biggest strength is his ability to catch almost every ball thrown his way. He has some of the best hands in the NFL.

DeAndre Hopkins' weaknesses: Aside from injury worries as he enters his ninth NFL season, the Cardinals wide receiver really doesn't have any significant faults. If Kyler Murray can continue to improve then Hopkins should have a productive season for fantasy football owners.

