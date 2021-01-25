NFL Rumors: Three QB Options for the Washington Football Team in 2021

The Washington Football Team will probably enter the 2021 NFL Season with a new starting quarterback. The question is, who will that new starter be? Will it be Matthew Stafford or another trade target? On the other hand, Washington could draft a quarterback.

With Deshaun Watson's desire to leave Houston and Stafford's availability, the Washington Football Team could be tempted by these star players. As for the 2021 NFL Draft, Washington probably won't land one of the top quarterbacks in this year's class.

As a result, the Washington Football Team might feel compelled to trade for a starting quarterback. This team wants to win right now, but it does not have the requisite talent at the quarterback position. The Washington defense is good enough to win games, but this impressive unit is waiting for the offense to improve. Once it does, Washington will field a well-rounded squad.

With the Eagles, Giants, and Cowboys struggling, Washington has the opportunity to control the NFC East for the next two or three years. This team is a running back and quarterback away from becoming the annual favorites to win the division and compete in the NFL Playoffs.

With that being said, here's a look at the top three options for the Washington Football Team's next starting quarterback.

Washington Football Team Option 1: Trade for Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions are not going to just give away Matthew Stafford. They will most likely want a first and second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and next year's draft. Stafford is worth a first-round draft pick. But if Washington wants him, the team needs to give away several priceless draft selections in order to bring him in.

Washington might hesitate to gamble these picks away. After all, this is the same franchise that sent three first-round picks to the Rams to get Robert Griffin III. That trade crippled the franchise for a few years.

Mock Trade 2.0



Washington Football Team receives: Matthew Stafford, 2021 5th round pick (169th)



Detroit Lions receive: 2021 3rd Round pick (115th), 2021 4th round pick (147th), 2021 7th round pick (240th)

Washington Football Team Option 2: Trade for Deshaun Watson, Sam Darnold, or trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft

Deshaun Watson would be a great acquisition for the Washington Football Team. To get the Texans quarterback, the team would have to give up a few first-round picks. But if Washington gets Watson, the team could easily become the favorites to win the NFC East for the next four years. Again, the team might be reluctant to swing such a costly trade.

Sam Darnold might come at a more reasonable price. But the New York Jets have not decided on Sam Darnold's future with the team. There have been rumors that the Jets' new coaching staff sees a lot of untapped potential in the young quarterback. The Jets have all the leverage in a potential trade for Darnold because the team holds the second overall pick in the draft.

Ok I have worked out the Deshaun Watson to WFT deal.

WFT sends:

2021 1st & Two 3rds (picks 19, 74, 82)

2022 1st & 3rd rounders

Matt Ioannidis

Tthe Washington Football Team might have a hard time trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft. The team might prefer to keep its talented defense together rather than trading away one of its star players for a draft pick. Anything can happen on draft night, but Washington might opt to explore other options.

Washington Football Team Option 3: Do nothing and pick a QB with its first-round pick

If Washington decides to simply keep its first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the team could land a good quarterback prospect. It is unlikely that any of the top four quarterbacks in this year's class when Washington is on the board. Who could the Washington Football Team select with its 16th pick?

Mac Jones, Alabama:

Mac Jones is right behind Trey Lance in the quarterback prospect rankings. Jones could go before Washington picks in the first round. But if he is still available, Washington should definitely select him.

Kyle Trask, Florida:

Kyle Trask has the opportunity and skill set to be a sleeper at the quarterback position. Trask had an amazing 2020 college football season. His struggles during the 2020 Cotton Bowl Classic should not impact how NFL teams view him as a prospect. Trask would potentially be able to start in his first year for the Washington Football Team.

Brock Purdy, Iowa State:

Brock Purdy would be a reach as a first-round pick. Purdy has had a lot of success in college, and he led Iowa State to new heights. Purdy might not be a Week 1 starter. But with some growth, he could become a hidden gem in this quarterback class.