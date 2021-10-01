NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can afford to sign Marlon Mack

Two years after topping 1,000 rushing yards and cementing his status as the Indianapolis Colts' leading running back, Marlon Mack is on the verge of departing from the Colts. Or at least that is what both he and the Colts are trying to ensure, with Adam Schefter and Tom Pelissero reporting Tuesday that the two sides have mutually agreed to seek a trade for the running back.

In March, Mack re-signed with the Colts on a one-year contract after missing all but one game in 2020 due to injury. Still, with Jonathan Taylor established as the team's new RB#1 and with the ball-carrier and change-of-pace option Nyheim Hines' recent extension, Mack is hoping for opportunities elsewhere.

Marlon Mack is a affordable option for these 3 teams

#1 San Franciso 49ers

Probably the most likely partner for the Colts to target, Mack is a fantastic fit for head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. Mack would be a great piece to add to their diverse run scheme, and his speed would match what the San Franciso 49ers look for in their running backs.

Perhaps the biggest reason the 49ers are the ideal trade partner, is due to the injuries that hit the teams. Starter Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. His replacement, rookie Elijah Mitchell, exploded following Mostert's departure but then suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 and was inactive for Week 3.

Fellow rookie third-round pick Trey Sermon, whom the 49ers traded up for, has struggled to convince HC Shanahan that he can be the RB#1, even with the 49ers with next to no players at RB. JaMycal Hasty is also dealing with a high-ankle sprain, while Jeff Wilson is on the PUP list.

If the 49ers go for Mack, he will play even without knowing the playbook. This trade almost makes too much sense for both sides.

#2 New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints cut Latavius Murray, favoring Tony Jones, but Jones has not performed anywhere near Murray's level over the past two seasons. That resulted in Alvin Kamara trending toward career highs in snap share and carries.

Maybe the Saints are okay with this. Maybe not. If they are not comfortable with the increase in Kamara's workload, they could replace the ineffective Jones with a more experienced and trustworthy veteran in Mack. With the Saints, he would likely have an immediate RB#2 job.

#3 Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off an embarrassing Monday night defeat in which they fed their RBs just three carries. The obvious answer for the Eagles is to involve Miles Sanders more on the offense.

However, the Eagles toyed with a veteran complement in the offseason, taking a chance with Kerryon Johnson and keeping Jordan Howard on the practice squad. Rookie Kenneth Gainwell is reserved mainly for pass-catching duties.

Mack would be a low-risk addition to help a running game that needs improvement. More than that, he's got some big advocates on the Eagles' staff, including former Colts coaches Nick Sirianni, Jemal Singleton and Kevin Patullo.

