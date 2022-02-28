Three proposed locations for Washington Commanders' new stadium

The Washington Commanders are currently going through a transitional period. The franchise has now changed their name twice over the last few years, most recently replacing the Washington Football Team name with the newly introduced Washington Commanders this year. They kept the same team colors and overall theme, but they will enter the 2022 NFL season as the Commanders for the first time in franchise history.

Next up on their their rebranding list is a plan for a brand new stadium. The Washington team currently plays their home games at FedEx Field, formerly known as Jack Kent Cooke Stadium, where they have been since the 1997 NFL season. It is their second home stadium location, replacing the former Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, located in Washington D.C. for many years.

Now, owner Dan Snyder is looking to build a third stadium for his Washington franchise. While FedEx field is currently located in Summerfield, Maryland, Snyder is looking to move to their new home to the state of Virginia. He isn't just planning a football field for the Washington Commanders, but a full complex of attractions in what would be a major upgrade to his team's facilities.

It's been reported by Eric Flack of WUSA9 news that the new Commanders complex is set to include indoor and outdoor practice facilities, team offices, an amphitheater, a conference center, hotels, residential buildings, retail stores and various nightlife options. Here are three proposed potential locations in Virginia for the brand new 16-acre complex for Snyder's franchise, confirmed by Flack.

3 proposed locations in Virginia to potentially be the new home of the Washington Commanders stadium complex

Washington Commanders franchise owner Dan Snyder

#1 - Sterling, Virginia

Sterling, Virginia is the location that is closest to Washington D.C. of the three proposed locations for the Commanders' new stadium complex. It's only about 11 miles outside of their namesake city. It's a part of Loudoun County and the stadium would take the place of the current Loudoun Quarries.

#2 - Woodbridge, Virginia

Woodbridge, Virginia is the most residential and most populated of the three proposed locations. Woodbridge has a population of nearly 45,000 residents and is the only location of the three located in one of Virginia's 25 most populated cities.

#3 - Dumfries, Virginia

Dumfries, Virginia is part of the Potomac Shores region of the state. While this location is a possibility, it's currently considered the least likely of the three potential options on the table.

It will be interesting to see which location will be the future home of the team as they continue to rebrand themselves. Will they opt for proximity to the old location, a more populated area, or the perceived long-shot of the three?

Edited by Windy Goodloe