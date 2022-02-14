“Time may have come for Daniel Snyder to move on” - Insider reveals NFL owners of growing consensus regarding new ownership for Commanders

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is under investigation for multiple allegations. While it may or may not have been fully completed, the results aren't being officially released to the public. This has caused many rumors and much speculation about what could come next.

Some believe that the NFL and 31 other owners could be trending towards forcing Snyder to sell the team, including Washington insider Mike Florio. Speaking on the 2022 NFL Super Bowl pre-game show, Florio made a startling revelation.

“Rampant allegations of sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct within the Washington Commander's organization resulted in a 10-month investigation conducted by Attorney Beth Wilkinson. On July 1. of last year, the league issued sanctions. But the league has kept the results of that investigation completely secret."

Florio went on to say that the league didn't even ask Beth Wilkinson to prepare a written report, while Congress is now pushing for more information to be made public.

"In fact, the league didn't even ask attorney Beth Wilkinson to prepare a written report. I'm told that if she had, one of her recommendations would have indeed been that owner Daniel Snyder be required to sell the team. More recently, Congress has been pushing the league and the team to provide more information publicly."

Florio then went on to reveal that new allegations have surfaced against Snyder, which the league is now investigating. Florio also said there is a growing sense among the NFL's ownership that Snyder may be forced to sell.

"...10 days ago, a former employee named Tiffany Johnston spoke to Congress and made allegations directly against owner Daniel Snyder, new allegations that hadn't previously been investigated. The league is now going to investigate those. And I'm told for the first time ever there is a sense among ownership, that the time may have come for Daniel Snyder to move on.” - Insider report during the 2022 Super Bowl Pregame Show

No owner has ever been forced to sell their team in NFL history. If the rumors are true that Snyder could be forced to put his team on the market because of the results of the investigation, it would set a positive NFL president.

Washington's senior writer for "The Athletic," Ben Standig, also believes the official report includes a recommendation that Snyder be forced to sell.

Ben Standig @BenStandig

"I'm told that, as reported at the time by 106.7 The Fan after the station obtained a copy of a document that was never actually submitted to the NFL...the report would have recommended that owner Daniel Snyder be forced to sell the team."

The Commanders have a brand new name for the 2022 NFL season and could possibly have a new owner as well.

How long has Daniel Snyder owned Washington?

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

Snyder purchased the team in 1999 for 800 million dollars, the most expensive purchase of any sports franchise at the time. He borrowed most of the money in order to complete the purchase, becoming the majority owner. The franchise has a 156-212-1 overall record since he took over.

