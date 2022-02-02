Washington officially announces new team name

The Washington Football Team has announced its new name and the franchise will be moving forward from today as the Washington Commanders. In a post on social media, the new name was revealed along with a new logo and new jersey. It reads:

"One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders. #TakeCommand."

A new era for the Washington Commanders begins

The Washington Commanders had been searching for a new identity since July 2020, when they retired the name 'Redskins.' They have faced protests from fans as well as pressure from several NFL and team sponsors to change their name.

The former branding 'Redskins' was disliked by various Native American groups (among others) and in July 2020, they changed to the Washington Football Team until they could find a permanent name.

While temporarily under the name the WFT, they reached the playoffs and lost in the Wild Card round 31-23 to eventual Super Bowl winners the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. With stars on their team such as defensive end Chase Young and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, the future of this franchise certainly looks bright.

As of February 2, 2022, in what has been a lengthy process, the franchise can move forward as the Washington Commanders.

