Dan Snyder investigation: What has been uncovered so far about WFT owner's email scandal?

The NFL is shielding Dan Snyder.

The NFL is okay with letting Jon Gruden's email leak, but it continues to protect Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder. The league seems to think Snyder carries the nuclear codes.

The extent of Snyder's involvement and awareness of the toxic workplace environment at the offices of his NFL team, an ambience that has been putrified for years, might as well be such sensitive information that it may jeopardize the NFL's existence.

After slow-walking its involvement last year and initially letting Snyder essentially investigate himself and his business, the NFL finally stepped in.

What did it find?

We really have no idea.

The NFL, in a transparently ridiculous move, decided not to be honest about the findings.

That actually undersells it.

The NFL told the firm that it conducted the investigation not to produce a written report of its findings. Instead, the league asked it to make a presentation, like this was eighth-grade English and not a multi-billion dollar entity that made things so uncomfortable and hostile to dozens of women that many of them sought therapy. Some were so desperate to escape that they left without having another job in place, choosing unemployment over pay-check.

What did the NFL do after the investigation? It asked for no written reports.

Again, no written reports!

Nothing that clearly outlines what Snyder knew, for how long he knew, and how involved he was in any or all of it.

The natural tendency is to assume that Snyder's actions were so bad that Goodell and the other league franchise owners had to make sure none of it saw the light of day to protect the NFL and themselves.

So Snyder got a fine that amounts to pocket change, $10 million (his net worth is around $2.6 billion). He was allegedly relieved of his day-to-day duties while still able to focus on how he would raise public money for a new stadium, while sharing the team CEO title with his wife, Tanya Snyder.

Fortunately, someone, somewhere, decided to keep tabs on the investigation and is finally releasing what the NFL tries so hard to hide.

The victims on Snyder's "punishment"

"This is truly outrageous and is a slap in the face to the hundreds of women and former employees who came forward in good faith and at great personal risk to report a culture of abuse at all levels of the Team, including by Snyder himself. The NFL has effectively told survivors in this country that it does not care about them or credit their experiences."

Stated attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represented 40 former WFT employees.

