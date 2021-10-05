Who is Ryan Vermillion? Washington's head athletic trainer under DEA investigation for criminal activity

The Washington Football Team has placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave. This comes after the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) conducted a surprise search at Washington's practice facility last Friday for an ongoing criminal investigation.

The exact details of the case are still unknown to the public, but the Washington Football Team claims to be previously unaware of any ongoing issues.

Breaking: The Washington Football Team's training facility was searched by the DEA and Loudoun County on Friday, per source. Team statement: "Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team."

Ryan Vermillion investigation hits Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team claims they were unaware of the criminal investigation that Ryan Vermillion was under before the event on Friday. The news may have been just as shocking to the organization as it was to the general public. If the DEA is involved, it is probably something serious and could have significant criminal activity involved.

The news of Ryan Vermillion being under criminal investigation is surprising. He is a well-respected and highly regarded long-time employee of NFL teams. He has a decorated career as an athletic trainer in the NFL. He spent nine years as part of the Miami Dolphins organization on the staff of legendary head coach Don Shula. He served as a head athletic trainer and was in charge of recovering injured players.

Ryan Vermillion spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers. He was a crucial part of their athletic training staff for 18 years and gained a ton of respect from players and staff members around the NFL. He was with the Carolina Panthers for the entire length of Ron Rivera's tenure as the team's head coach.

Ryan Vermillion was the Panthers' longtime trainer before going to Washington with Ron Rivera after the 2019 season.

Ron Rivera's relationship with Ryan Vermillion was one of the main reasons why the Washington Football Team hired him to be their head athletic trainer. That and, of course, the stellar reputation that he built through many successful years in similar positions. Like Ron Rivera, Ryan Vermillion was hired before the 2020 season in Washington.

Ron Rivera declined to comment directly on the Ryan Vermillion investigation. The head coach will go forward with business as usual. Washington will look to replace Ryan Vermillion, at least temporarily, as they await further clarity on the details of the investigation. He will no longer be overseeing the rehabilitation of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, among others, for the time being.

