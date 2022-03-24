3 WRs Chiefs must consider after losing Tyreek Hill to Dolphins

Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in a shocking move by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension. Hill signed a new deal with the Dolphins carrying an AAV of 30 million dollars, the highest by any wide receiver in NFL history.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN.

Losing Tyreek Hill is a huge blow to the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. He has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league six years ago.

He made the Pro Bowl in all six of those seasons and was selected as a first-team All-Pro three times. His departure leaves a major gap in production for the 2022 season.

While the Chiefs have already signed JuJu Smith-Schuster during the 2022 NFL free agency period, they will probably need to do more than that to replace Tyreek Hill's production.

Here are three free agents they should consider signing to add another weapon to their offense.

Potential replacements for Tyreek Hill in NFL free agency

#1 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr..

Odell Beckham Jr. was a crucial part of the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl last season. In 12 games with the Rams, Beckham recorded seven touchdowns, including two in the playoffs and one in the Super Bowl.

He was highly motivated while playing for a contender with the Rams and would be in a similar situation if he were to join the Chiefs.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Jarvis Landry is probably the most reliable wide receiver available in the free agent market. He has exceeded 70 receptions and 750 receiving yards with at least three touchdowns in all seven of his complete seasons in the NFL, minus last year when he was injured.

He probably has the highest floor of all the potential replacements for Tyreek Hill.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN The Titans are planning on releasing WR Julio Jones, sources tell @AdamSchefter and me The Titans are planning on releasing WR Julio Jones, sources tell @AdamSchefter and me

Julio Jones was released in a shocking move by the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL offseason. Prior to struggling with injuries the past two seasons, he was one of the most consistently dominant wide receivers in the league.

He recorded a stretch of six straight seasons with at least 83 receptions and 1,394 yards. He could potentially be a serious weapon for the Chiefs if he can remain healthy.

Edited by Adam Dickson