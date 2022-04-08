5 biggest player contracts dealt out in 2022 NFL offseason

The 2022 NFL offseason has featured several massive contracts handed out during the free agency period as well as contract extensions given by teams to their current players.

Here are the five biggest contracts that were officially signed by NFL players during the 2022 offseason.

Biggest contracts signed during the 2022 NFL offseason

#5 - Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins - $120 million

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in one of the most shocking moves of the entire 2022 offseason. The superstar wide receiver has spent his entire career so far with the Chiefs, but will now join the Dolphins for the upcoming 2022 season.

Dolphin Nation @Dolphin_Nation “His play-calling is amazing. I watched San Fran, how they used Deebo Samuel. I’m hoping for the same thing in Miami.”



- Tyreek Hill on the Mike McDaniel “His play-calling is amazing. I watched San Fran, how they used Deebo Samuel. I’m hoping for the same thing in Miami.”- Tyreek Hill on the Mike McDaniel https://t.co/tDfht17ubU

Immediately following the trade, Tyreek Hill signed a massive contract extension with the Dolphins worth $120 million over the next four years, with more than $72 million in guaranteed money. He is the first non-quarterback in NFL history to sign a contract worth at least $30 million in AAV.

#4 - Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders - $140 million

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Green Bay Packers placed the franchise tag on Davante Adams after being unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. Adams informed the organization that he would refuse to play the 2022 season while on the tag, so the Packers decided to trade him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders immediately gave Davante Adams a $140 million contract extension for the next five years. The $28 million in AAV was the highest for any wide receiver in NFL history until Tyreek Hill surpassed it just a few weeks later.

Largest contracts signed during the 2022 NFL offseason

#3 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams - $160 million

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Matthew Stafford signed a brand new contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams worth $160 million over the next four years, with $135 million in guaranteed money. It's fair to say he earned a big payday after winning the Super Bowl in his first year with the Rams after being traded from the Detroit Lions.

Tonio 🇩🇴 | RamsMuse @orlandoupnext Matthew Stafford in the 4th quarter (including playoffs)



71% comp pct

14 touchdowns

0 interceptions

123.2 passer rating



I was told he's a choker. Matthew Stafford in the 4th quarter (including playoffs)71% comp pct14 touchdowns 0 interceptions 123.2 passer rating I was told he's a choker. https://t.co/w9kYtGfRME

#2 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers - $186.765 million

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers spent the early part of the 2022 NFL offseason deciding what he wanted to do with his future. He was debating whether he wanted to continue as the Green Bay Packers' quarterback or if he would request a trade to a new team.

He ultimately decided to stay with the Packers, who gave him a brand new contract extension worth more than $186 million over the next five years with more than $150 million in guaranteed money.

The vast majority of the guaranteed money comes to Rodgers in the first three years of the deal, unofficially making him worth $50 million per season.

#1 - Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns - $230 million

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Cleveland Browns made the biggest move of the 2022 offseason when they acquired Deshaun Watson via trade with the Houston Texans for a massive package of draft picks.

The Browns followed up the move by giving him the largest contract in NFL history in terms of official AAV as well as total guaranteed money. Deshaun Watson will make $230 million over the next five years with the Browns, all of which is fully guaranteed.

Edited by Adam Dickson