"It's not accurate" - Pat McAfee refutes reports about Aaron Rodgers' new $200 million contract

Aaron Rodgers has spent the 2022 NFL offseason contemplating what he wants to do next season. All options were on the table for the superstar quarterback, including returning to the Green Bay Packers for another season, requesting to be traded to a new team, sitting out for a year or possibly even retiring.

Rodgers has said multiple times that it wouldn't be a long, drawn-out process. He insisted that he would make his decision early in the 2022 offseason, and he has stuck to his word. Many different sources, including Pat McAfee, have announced that Rodgers has decided to return to the Green Bay Packers and continue playing on a brand new contract.

Here is McAfee's announcement of Rodgers' decision on Twitter:

🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers.There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way.Retirement was a real consideration & in the end🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers.There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way.Retirement was a real consideration & in the end🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK https://t.co/1lpdcLxyPL

The Packers said publicly that they would do everything in their power to work out a new deal with Aaron Rodgers to keep him in Green Bay. Apparently, they were successful in achieving their goal. Multiple reports claim that Rodgers accepted a new deal worth $200 million over four years, but according to McAfee, the reported details of the contract are inaccurate.

Here is McAfee refuting the contract details:

"not accurate... according to my sources"

McAfee is not disputing that Aaron Rodgers has decided to return to the Packers; instead, he has confirmed that as well. He's simply claiming that the reported details of the contract being worth $200 million over four years is not the deal that's in place. In his first Tweet announcing the decision, he stated that he doesn't believe that the official details have been completely worked out yet.

Rodgers reportedly wants to be the highest paid NFL player, which means he would have to exceed Patrick Mahomes, who averages $45 million per year. While making $50 million per year appears to be in the ballpark of what Rodgers is looking for, the specifics have not been agreed upon yet, according to McAfee.

Is Pat McAfee a credible source for news about Aaron Rodgers?

Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee is a former NFL punter who now hosts a sports talk show five days a week. Aaron Rodgers, who McAfee is close friends with, is a weekly guest on his show. Rodgers regularly used McAfee's platform during the 2021 NFL season to break news about his own situation. The relationship the two of them have with each other, both personally and professionally, makes McAfee a credible source when it comes to headlines about Rodgers.

