3 reasons why the Packers should move on from Aaron Rodgers 

Aaron Rodgers has not yet publicly made has intentions clear about what he wants out of the 2022 NFL season. He could potentially return and play another season for the Green Bay Packers, request to be traded to a new team, sit out this season or even possibly retire. All options appear to be on the table for the superstar quarterback.

Rodgers is starting to make a habit out of being the focal point of the NFL offseason. Prior to the 2021 season, he threatened to sit out the entire year if he wasn't traded to a new team. The Packers basically called his bluff by refusing, and he ended up coming back to play for them again.

Now that the 2022 season has begun, it's, once again, unclear what Aaron Rodgers is going to do. The Packers are awaiting his ultimate decision, as they have publicly said that they want him back. The ball is completely in Rodgers' court, but maybe it shouldn't be. Here are three reasons why the Packers should consider moving on from Rodgers.

Why the Packers should consider moving on from Aaron Rodgers

#1 - Postseason failures

Rodgers has been one of the greatest regular season quarterbacks in NFL history. He has earned four NFL MVP awards, the second most of all time, and is the defending winner from the last two consecutive seasons. Unfortunately, he hasn't enjoyed the same amount of success in the postseason recently as he has in the regular season.

Aaron Rodgers does have one Super Bowl ring, which he won for the 2010 season, but has since struggled to win in the playoffs. Since winning the ring, he has recorded just a 7-9 playoff record and has won multiple games in just one postseason. If the Packers want to bring another Super Bowl ring to Green Bay, Rodgers may not be the guy to get it for them.

#2 - Financial burden

There are rumors that Rodgers is seeking to become the highest paid NFL player of all time. He is reportedly looking for a contract extension in the range of $50 million per year, and he already carries a $46 million cap hit for the 2022 season. The Packers are nearly $30 million over the salary cap, making it a difficult offseason for them. Trading Rodgers would instantly solve their cap situation.

#AaronRodgers #GreenBayPackers #NFL #russini Aaron Rodgers has asked for a huge raise in order to keep playing for the Packers. #NFL Twitter Aaron Rodgers has asked for a huge raise in order to keep playing for the Packers.#AaronRodgers #GreenBayPackers #NFL #russini #NFLTwitter https://t.co/8aDp2NUl0W

#3 - Evaluating Jordan Love

The Packers traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select quarterback Jordan Love. He has served as Rodgers' back-up for the last two seasons, seeing limited game action. They surrendered assets to acquire him, so ideally they would like to give him a real look at the quarterback position at some point.

NFL Update @nflupdate247 #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on if he'd consider a Jordan Love trade if a team calls: "I would be very doubtful to take any of those calls." #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on if he'd consider a Jordan Love trade if a team calls: "I would be very doubtful to take any of those calls." https://t.co/srapw7cw6v

Similar to when Aaron Rodgers took over for Brett Favre, a new era has to begin at some point. Rodgers is quickly approaching 40 years old while Love waits for his opportunity. The Packers could potentially trade Rodgers for a return package to build around Love and look to the future.

