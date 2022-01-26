3 NFL playoff games Aaron Rodgers would like the world to forget

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest regular season quarterbacks in NFL history. He has won three NFL MVP awards and is the favorite to win a fourth for the 2021 NFL season. Only Peyton Manning, who has won five, has more than him. Rodgers has a stellar 139-66-1 career record as a starting quarterback and his 449:93 touchdown-to-interception ratio is the best in NFL history.

Rodgers has won one Super Bowl so far in his career, but it was all the way back in the 2010 NFL season. He has not even returned to another Super Bowl since then, let alone win a second one. He has made it to the NFC Championship Game four times since then, but has lost all four of them. Despite one ring and regular season dominance, his overall postseason career has been overall disappointing.

Aaron Rodgers owns an 11-9 record in the NFL Playoffs in his career as a starting quarterback. All postseason losses are extremely frustrating, but some of them sting more than others based on the situation. Here are three games from Aaron Rodgers' playoff career that he probably wishes could be erased from NFL history.

3 NFL Playoff games that Aaron Rodgers would likely prefer to eliminate from history

#3 - 2014 NFC Championship Game - Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst statistical performances of his postseason career in the game. He completed less than 56 percent of his passes for just 178 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. The Packers got off to a fast start, scoring 13 points in the first quarter, but only scored three field goals across the remaining three quarters of the game.

#2 - 2021 NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Rodgers didn't show up at all in an extremely disappointing performance. He threw zero touchdown passes while leading the Packers to just 10 points. After a nearly perfect offensive drive to open the game that resulted in a touchdown, the Packers offense completely disappeared after that. The loss moved Rodgers to 0-4 against the 49ers in his postseason career.

#1 - 2011 NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants

The 2011 NFL regular season was Rodgers' best record of any season as a starting quarterback. He recorded a 14-1 record in his starts while the Packers finished the season with a 15-1 record. The Packers were the defending Super Bowl champions and were favored to win a second consecutive title.

Giants Fans Online @NYGFansOnline 10 Years Ago Today - 1/15/2012: The 9-7 Giants defeated the 15-1 Green Bay Packers in the 2011 NFC Divisional Playoff Game. #TogetherBlue 10 Years Ago Today - 1/15/2012: The 9-7 Giants defeated the 15-1 Green Bay Packers in the 2011 NFC Divisional Playoff Game. #TogetherBlue https://t.co/rdbCxKP5vE

After a first-round bye, the Packers will play the Giants in the Divisional Round at Lambeau Field. Rodgers played decently, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, but it wasn't enough to avoid an epic upset. He was outdueled by Eli Manning, who threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns. It was one of the most disappointing losses in Green Bay Packers history.

