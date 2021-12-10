"Shut yo a** up man" - Allen Robinson lashes out at NFL reporter over Lambeau Field comment

Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson knows what it's like to play in the frigid confines of Lambeau Field during the winter, as well as what it's like to play there in early September.

Not only has the the former Pro Bowl receiver been a part of the Bears-Packers rivalry for four years now, but he grew up in Detroit watching legendary games between the NFC North division (which used to be known as the NFC Central until realignment in 2002).

Perhaps, this is one reason why recent comments made by Robinson about playing at legendary Lambeau Field may have been misconstrued.

Allen Robinson defends his comments against NFL reporter

Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Rams

To get a bit more context as to what Robinson said, here is a quote from Robinson after he was specifically asked how he felt about playing at Lambeau Field and the atmosphere there.

"It’s always a great environment and atmosphere. I will say it looks a bit more fun playing there in September, but the atmosphere is always great. It’s kind of what you — when you’re growing up and you see games at Lambeau, you watch these games, the Chicago Bears versus the Green Bay Packers, or for me, growing up, living in Detroit, seeing Green Bay versus Minnesota and Randy Moss and all those guys and Charles Woodson."

Once those words hit social media, many fans and media pundits, particularly NFL reporter and analyst Jacob Infante of SB Nation's Windy City Gridiron, took umbrage to the comments.

Corey @Corey_Borealis Jason Lieser @JasonLieser Bears WR Allen Robinson can't say enough about how much he likes playing at Lambeau Field: "It's the atmosphere you would envision from being a kid."



Tread lightly, bud. Bears WR Allen Robinson can't say enough about how much he likes playing at Lambeau Field: "It's the atmosphere you would envision from being a kid."Tread lightly, bud. Translation: please rescue me. twitter.com/jasonlieser/st… Translation: please rescue me. twitter.com/jasonlieser/st…

JoeyGPG @JoeyGPG Jason Lieser @JasonLieser Bears WR Allen Robinson can't say enough about how much he likes playing at Lambeau Field: "It's the atmosphere you would envision from being a kid."



Tread lightly, bud. Bears WR Allen Robinson can't say enough about how much he likes playing at Lambeau Field: "It's the atmosphere you would envision from being a kid."Tread lightly, bud. Allen’s decision of Chicago over Green Bay gets funnier by the day twitter.com/jasonlieser/st… Allen’s decision of Chicago over Green Bay gets funnier by the day twitter.com/jasonlieser/st…

Here's what Infante had to say on the comments from Allen Robinson:

"I get Allen Robinson probably didn’t mean anything against the #Bears by saying “hey playing at Lambeau Field is cool”, but the logistics aren’t great. He has every right to say what he wants, just know that fans won’t be very happy with those kinds of comments."

Allen, who is typically known as a rather cool customer on and off the field, fired back at Infante with this comment once he was tagged on Twitter:

"You had to tag me in this didn't you lol, @jacobinfante24 bro, shut yo a** up man lol. I was asked about playing in a Sunday night game at Lambeau and the atmosphere."

It's obvious that Robinson is quite offended by the comments from Infante, who may or may not have been aware that Robinson was specifically asked questions about the atmosphere playing at Lambeau Field.

Infante had a final tweet in response to Robinson's response:

"I wasn't blaming you for those comments, man. I get the general understanding of what you were saying, just saying that's a risky subject to dig into with how fans take offense to things. Not tryna to knock you or anything."

Also Read Article Continues below

Needless to say, all this leads up to the Packers vs. Bears this Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. EST at...none other than Lambeau Field.

Edited by Windy Goodloe