Aaron Rodgers' playoff form against 49ers will be a concern for Packers fans

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. This will be the fourth time in Rodgers' career that he will play against the 49ers in the playoffs. He will be looking to come out on the winning side for the first time.

Aaron Rodgers has faced off against the 49ers thee times in his career in the NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately for him and the Packers, he has been defeated in all three of those match ups.

Will the streak continue? 49ers have owned Aaron Rodgers in the playoffsWill the streak continue? 49ers have owned Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs 👀Will the streak continue? https://t.co/d3QmATjY5G

The first time Rodgers faced the 49ers in the postseason was in the 2012 NFC Division Playoffs. He entered the game on a hot streak, having thrown 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his previous four games. He played decently in the match, throwing two touchdowns and one interception, but the Packers were defeated 45-31.

The second meeting between Rodgers and the 49ers in the playoffs was the following season in the 2013 Wild Card round. It was only Rodgers' second game back after missing several weeks with an injury. He didn't play his best game, throwing for just 177 yards and one touchdown, while the Packers were defeated 23-20.

The most recent match up between Rodgers and the 49ers in the playoffs was in the 2019 NFC Championship Game. He threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in a blowout 37-20 loss. This brought his postseason record to 0-3 against the 49ers with all three games being less than his best performances.

The 2021 NFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs will be Aaron Rodgers' fourth opportunity to earn his first postseason victory over the 49ers. The game will be played at Lambeau Field, where he went undefeated in the 2021 NFL season. He will face off against 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was also the quarterback when the two teams met back in the 2019 season.

Aaron Rodgers over his last 12 primetime games:



• 12-0

• 73.1% completion

• 253.7 pass YPG

• 34 pass TDs

• 2 INTs

• 122.3 passer rating



Good luck to the 49ers defense The #Packers will play the 49ers in primetime on Saturday night football.Aaron Rodgers over his last 12 primetime games:• 12-0• 73.1% completion• 253.7 pass YPG• 34 pass TDs• 2 INTs• 122.3 passer ratingGood luck to the 49ers defense The #Packers will play the 49ers in primetime on Saturday night football.Aaron Rodgers over his last 12 primetime games:• 12-0• 73.1% completion • 253.7 pass YPG• 34 pass TDs• 2 INTs • 122.3 passer rating Good luck to the 49ers defense 😏 https://t.co/sf01oLNeA2

Rodgers' failures aginst the 49ers in the postseason could cause some justifiable concern for Packers fans. The encouraging part is that the game is being played at home this time, unlike the previous matchup in 2019 and in two of the three total postseason encounters. When the two teams met in the 2021 regular season, the Packers came away victorious with a 30-28 final score.

