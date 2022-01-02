Is Jimmy Garoppolo playing today against the Texans?

Jimmy Garoppolo is officially listed as doubtful for the San Francisco 49ers' game against the Houston Texans in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. He is currently dealing with a thumb injury and has been unable to practice during the week leading up to the game. Prior to Week 17, Jimmy Garoppolo started at quarterback in 14 out of the 15 49ers' games this season.

Jimmy Garoppolo is having an average season for the San Francisco 49ers. He ranks 11th in the NFL with a 53.7 QBR while ranking in the top 15 with 3,494 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns. More important than personal statistics have been his team's results. He has been winning games for the 49ers this year while they have enjoyed a recent surge of success.

The 49ers have played to a solid 8-6 record in the 14 games started by Jimmy Garoppolo this year. Even more importantly, they are 5-2 in their last seven games overall. They currently hold one of the Wild Card spots in the NFC Playoffs but have not yet clinched their spot.

If Jimmy Garoppolo's thumb injury keeps him out of the 49ers Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, which is likely at this point, then rookie quarterback Trey Lance would be in line to start the second game of his career. His first start came back in a Week 5 NFC West divisional loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lance was, overall, disappointing throwing the ball in the only start of his career. He completed just 15 of his 29 passes for 192 yards and one interception with zero touchdowns. His rushing was much more effective than his throwing. He carried the ball 16 times for 89 rushing yards.

A week prior to his first start, Trey Lance took over at halftime for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks. He played much better against the Seahawks than he did against the Cardinals. In the second half of the game, he threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for an additional 41 yards.

Athleticism is the main advantage that Trey Lance has over Jimmy Garoppolo. In particular, he is a much more effective runner from the quarterback position. Jimmy Garoppolo has just 191 rushing yards in his entire career. In limited action during his rookie season alone, Lance already has 137 rushing yards.

