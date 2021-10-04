Jimmy Garoppolo injury: How long will 49ers QB be out?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been in the hot seat for his starting job since the team drafted Trey Lance in April. Lance has appeared in games, but the starting job still seems to be Garoppolo's for the time being.

But on Sunday afternoon against divisional foe Seattle Seahawks, Jimmy Garoppolo injured his calf in the game's first series. He didn't return after halftime, leaving the 49ers to go with Lance in the second half. The 49ers lost the divisional matchup 28-21 to the Seahawks.

Before his departure, Garoppolo went 14/23 for 165 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Lance went 9/18 for 157 receiving yards, two passing touchdowns and 41 rushing yards.

How much time will Garoppolo miss?

After the game, Jimmy Garoppolo was initially diagnosed with a calf injury and said he would undergo an MRI on Monday to get the full extent of the injury. Garoppolo said that although he felt pain in his Achilles, he doesn't believe it is ruptured and should only be out for a few weeks.

Garoppolo's statement isn't only a medical diagnosis, and everyone will have to wait until after his MRI to get the full extent of his injury and how long the 49ers will be without him.

If Garoppolo did indeed rupture his Achilles, his season is likely over, meaning he may have taken his last snaps in a San Francisco 49ers uniform. If it is just a calf injury, Garoppolo could miss anywhere from one to three weeks, which is typical for that type of injury.

Anticipates being out couple weeks with calf issue, doesn’t think it’s a ruptured Achilles #49ers Jimmy Garoppolo gets emotional saying “it’s old” getting injured again.Anticipates being out couple weeks with calf issue, doesn’t think it’s a ruptured Achilles #49ers Jimmy Garoppolo gets emotional saying “it’s old” getting injured again.

The San Francisco 49ers will have another divisional matchup next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't exactly ready to say whether Trey Lance would start next week.

Shanahan is likely waiting to hear the results of the MRI to fully announce whether Lance will make his first NFL career start. The 49ers then have a bye in Week 6, giving Garoppolo additional time to recover from injury.

Post-game, Jimmy Garoppolo seemed disappointed that he was once again experiencing another injury that could take him off the field for an extended time. Garoppolo played just three games last season due to a lingering ankle injury.

