Ranking NFL teams' starting QBs heading to the Divisional Round

The Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs is here. That means there are just eight teams remaining in the battle for a Super Bowl ring. Quarterback play is more important than ever this time of the year. It could be the difference between advancing or going home in the playoffs.

Ranking the remaining quarterbacks still alive in the playoffs will be based on several factors. Recent performances, season totals and postseason history are among the most important ones. Here is how all eight of them rank ahead of the Divisional Round.

Ranking the NFL QBs entering the Divisional Round

#8 - Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans



Ryan Tannehill has been mediocre in the 2021 NFL season, throwing 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He finished the regular season strong, throwing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games. He will look to carry that momentum into the playoffs, where his Tennessee Titans have the top seed in the AFC. He is seeking his third career postseason victory.

#7 - Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers



NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Best career road win pct since the merger, including postseason



Patrick Mahomes 26-7 (.788)

Jimmy Garoppolo 20-6 (.769)

Joe Montana 63-25 (.716)



*min 25 starts Best career road win pct since the merger, including postseasonPatrick Mahomes 26-7 (.788)Jimmy Garoppolo 20-6 (.769)Joe Montana 63-25 (.716)*min 25 starts https://t.co/ZsTjtFoRRe

Only four of the remaining quarterbacks have been to a Super Bowl. Jimmy Garoppolo is one of them. Despite his relatively poor play recently, throwing just three touchdowns and five interceptions across his last three games, he is still finding ways to win games. The 49ers have won seven of their last nine games, including a victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Wild Card round.

