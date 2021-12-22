Ranking Aaron Rodgers' top 5 playoff performances

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He has the best touchdown-to-interception ratio of all time, the second most NFL MVP awards ever and is a Super Bowl champion. He consistently puts on performances that show why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers has had many memorable performances in his legendary career. The playoffs always prove to be even more special than the regular season for legacy purposes because the stakes are higher, and Rogers regularly delivers when it matters most. Here are his five best postseason performances of his career.

Aaron Rodgers' top five postseason performances

#5 - 2014 NFC Divisional Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field in the divisional round of the 2014 NFL Playoffs. He trailed 21-13 late in the third quarter before taking over and throwing two unanswered touchdown passes to win the game 26-21. Rodgers threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the comeback.

#4 - 2016 Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants

2016 Wild Card Game - New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers put together a dominant performance to defeat the New York Giants 38-13 in the Wild Card round of the 2016 NFL Playoffs. He threw the ball 40 times while accumulating 362 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions, including a 42 yard Hail Mary for Randall Cobb as time expired in the first half.

