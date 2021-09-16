The blueprint to stop Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense

Since taking over for Brett Favre in 2008, Aaron Rodgers has been virtually impossible for defenses to stop. With his pinpoint accuracy, scrambling ability, and strong arm, Aaron has dominated defenses in the NFL to the tune of three MVP awards and one Super Bowl championship.

However, there have been occasions when Rodgers has appeared to be a mere mortal. The question remains what similarities are there in those defenses that played Rodgers well enough to make him have bad games?

Let's take a look at a few of his worst games to see what went on.

Tampa Bay's defense dominates Aaron Rodgers

On October 18, 2020, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were flying high with Aaron having a monster year. It was Week 6 and Rodgers had four consecutive multi-touchdown games to go along with 13 touchdowns and a passer rating of 128. The game that day was against the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. Rodgers finished the game with 16 of 35 passes for no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Buccaneers' defense, led by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, was relentless in pressuring Rodgers and played two safeties deep in the backfield. As the pressure got to Rodgers, the two high safeties were able to scan the field and swoop in to make plays. Todd Bowles would later recreate this same defense to defeat the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February 2021.

Aaron Rodgers has the worst performance of his career in Week 1

Another lopsided loss for Aaron Rodgers came on the opening day of the 2021-2022 NFL season against the New Orleans Saints. Dennis Allen, defensive coordinator for the Saints, called a great game by holding the Packers to just three points and multiple interceptions from Aaron Rodgers.

Dennis Allen runs a hybrid defense, meaning that he switches from a 4-3 to a 3-4 as needed. There is one constant in each of these defenses and that is pressure coming from the front four or five and two safeties taking the deep halves of the field. With Cameron Jordan and Malcolm Jenkins leading the defense, the Saints made their 38-3 victory the most lopsided loss of Aaron Rodgers' career.

Aaron Rodgers is very efficient and it's no surprise that he is the cream of the crop at the quarterback position. But if there is a way to make him sweat. Ask Todd Bowles or Dennis Allen about having two safeties in the deep halves of the field with a fierce pass rush.

