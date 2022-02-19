3 teams that could take a chance on Jordan Love in 2022 NFL season

Jordan Love is heading into the 2022 NFL season facing an interesting situation with the Green Bay Packers. He's entering his third season in the league since being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he has been unable to find much playing time so far while serving as the backup quarterback to Aaron Rodgers.

Love didn't see the field at all during the 2020 season and saw only limited action during the 2021 season, featuring as a starter for just one game. His overall numbers were uninspiring in his few appearances, completing just 58 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

With his rookie deal scheduled to run out soon, the Packers need to capitalize on the first-round draft pick they used to select Love. If he can't get on the field for the Packers, they need to start seriously considering weighing their potential options in the trade market. Here are three possible teams Jordan Love could play for in the 2022 NFL season.

3 teams that Jordan Love could potentially play for in the 2022 NFL season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love

#1 - Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love could be the Packers' starting quarterback for the 2022 season, depending on what Aaron Rodgers decides to do. All options are up in the air for Rodgers, including signing a new contract with the Packers, requesting a trade to a new team or even retiring. If Rodgers forces his way out of Green Bay, it will open the door for Love to take over the job.

Tom Oates @TomOatesWSJ #Packers ’ top decision-makers are bending over backward to make Aaron Rodgers happy, this time by bringing back his buddy Tom Clements as QB coach. Remember, these are the same guys who see Jordan Love in practice every day. #Packers’ top decision-makers are bending over backward to make Aaron Rodgers happy, this time by bringing back his buddy Tom Clements as QB coach. Remember, these are the same guys who see Jordan Love in practice every day.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement following the 2021 NFL season. The Steelers have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins as potential replacements on the roster, but neither of them inspires much confidence as a starting quarterback. Love could be an instant upgrade to what they currently have on the roster while also potentially providing a long-term solution at the position.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been desperately searching for a starting quarterback. They started three different quarterbacks in the 2021 season, including Sam Darnold, PJ Walker and Cam Newton. The three of them combined for 14 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, leading the Panthers to just five total wins.

cristianˢᵖᶠᶜ DRAFT @Cristianspfc_ Sam Darnold has a higher cap hit than Josh Allen next year



Josh Allen cap hit: 16,372,281



Sam Darnold cap hit: 18,858,000 Sam Darnold has a higher cap hit than Josh Allen next yearJosh Allen cap hit: 16,372,281Sam Darnold cap hit: 18,858,000

The Panthers have been one of the most active teams in the trade market over the last few years, including making moves for Sam Darold and Stephon Gilmore. They could continue their trend of being aggressive while acquiring another option for their starting quarterback job with Love.

Edited by David Nyland